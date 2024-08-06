Scottish Water admits discharging sewage into River Tay in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish Water admits discharging sewage into River Tay in Perth

The leak came as the river was busy with swimmers, jet skiers and other users

By Morag Lindsay
Drone image of Scottish Water's sewer upgrade project in Tay Street, Perth.
Scottish Water says the problem occurred as part of its multimillion-pound Perth sewer upgrade. Image: Scottish Water.

Scottish Water has been blasted for allowing sewage to leak into the River Tay in the centre of Perth.

The spillage was spotted by jet skier Stewart Miller while he was in the water with friends at the weekend.

The group included small children and his pet dog.

He says sewage was gushing into the river close to where Scottish Water is building Perth’s new “super sewer” on Tay Street.

The water company has admitted there was a fault in the pumps it is using for the £107 million upgrade.

filthy discolouration in River Tay
Stewart photographed what appears to be a sewage leak in the River Tay in Perth on Saturday. Image: Stewart Miller.

It has promised a clean-up and a full investigation.

But the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) says it notified Scottish Water of problems in the area after they were brought to its attention at the end of July.

Stewart, who was hailed a hero when he saved a woman from drowning in the Tay during Storm Isha in January, says the water company has failed the people of Perth.

brown water in River Tay photographed from, jetski with dog on board
More discolouration in the water under the bridge in Perth. Image: Stewart Miller.

“It’s absolutely shocking,” he said.

“People let their kids play there. They let their dogs drink there.

“There were people using the river all weekend, who will be horrified to hear this.”

Perth sewage leak prompts health fears

Stewart says he noticed a foul smell coming from the river on Friday.

He was back out on Saturday with a group of around 10 people, including children, when he noticed what appeared to be sewage rippling out from the riverside close to the railway bridge that crosses Moncreiffe Island.

Public slipway to River Tay off Tay Street, Perth
Stewart spotted what appeared to be a sewage leak near the public slipway on Tay Street, Perth. Image: Google Maps.

It was still happening when he went back on Sunday to check.

“You could see it, floating back up river on the tide,” he said.

“I was covered in it. My dog was covered in it. Young kids have had that water in their mouths.

“As soon as Scottish Water knew there was an issue, they should have brought in lorries and transported the sewage away for treatment.”

Stewart said he took his dog, Troy, to the vet on Monday. But he is also concerned about the health implications for river-users like himself.

Dog on jet ski by river Tay
Troy the dog was taken to the vet amid after Stewart raised the alarm about a sewage leak in Perth. Image: Stewart Miller.

“There’s a whole community of people who use the River Tay in Perth,” he added.

“There’s ourselves, the paddleboarders, water-skiers, divers, little boat users, the swimmers and then everyone who uses the Willowgate Activity Centre further downriver.

“Why weren’t we notified as soon as Scottish Water knew there was a problem?”

Video shows leak as Scottish Water and SEPA respond to concerns

It’s understood the spill has now ceased, and a clean-up is under way.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “Unfortunately a fault developed on pumps being used as part of our project to upgrade the sewer network on Perth’s Tay Street.

Tay Street, Perth with abundance of road closed signs
Tay Street has seen major disruption during the Scottish Water works. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We took immediate action as soon as the problem was identified, and we are arranging a full clean-up of the area.

“An investigation will be carried out to establish the full circumstances of what happened and ensure we learn any lessons.”

A spokesperson for SEPA told The Courier: “SEPA was notified about discoloured water discharging to the watercourse at the River Tay in Perth on July 27 2024.

“SEPA officers attended and substantiated the issue and raised the matter directly with Scottish Water.

“Further inspections will be carried out by Scottish Water and a clean-up has been arranged.

“We continue to engage with Scottish Water and continue to monitor the situation.

“We would like to remind anyone who is concerned about a potential pollution incident to contact SEPA as soon as possible through our 24/7 Pollution Hotline. You can report using our online form or by calling 0800 80 70 60.”

Work on installing the 501m, long 2.2m diameter, steel-reinforced super sewer in Perth’s Tay Street and Shore Road began in June 2023.

The £107 million project is scheduled to be completed next spring.

Conversation