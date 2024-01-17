Perth curling legend Eve Muirhead in ‘shock’ over council bid to axe Dewars ice rink

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth curling legend Eve Muirhead in ‘shock’ over council bid to axe Dewars ice rink

The Perth-born Olympian has joined the angry chorus attacking plans to close the city's three biggest sports centres.

By Morag Lindsay
Eve Muirhead in curling action during a competition
Eve Muirhead has trained in Perth throughout her career. Image: IBL/Shutterstock.

Scottish curling legend Eve Muirhead has spoken of her shock at plans to close Perth’s ice rink.

The Olympic champion says the Dewars Centre is rightly regarded as “the home of curling in Scotland”.

Perth-born Eve, who was given the freedom of the city last year, says the Dewars ice rink played “a significant role” in her career.

And she says axing the venue could seriously dent the boost her sport has enjoyed since her success.

It comes after The Courier revealed Perth and Kinross Council bosses are recommending the closure of the Dewars Centre, Perth Leisure Pool and the Bell’s Sports Centre.

Eve Muirhead and team mates in Scotland team tracksuits curling at the Dewars Centre ice rink in 2017. She s kneeling on the ice looking straight at the camera as she releases the curling stone.
Eve Muirhead and team-mates training at the Dewars Centre in Perth ahead of the World Women’s Curling Championships in Beijing in 2017. Image: Graham Hart.

They want to replace the three loss-making venues with a single sports centre.

But the replacement would NOT feature an ice rink, leisure pool, or indoor bowling rink.

The proposal, which will be discussed by councillors on Monday, has sparked outrage.

Now Eve, who led the Team GB women’s curling team to gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, has added her voice to those calling on the council to abandon the plan.

Other Perth athletes deserve same opportunities, says Eve Muirhead

“It has definitely come as a shock,” she said.

“Especially considering the rich history at Dewars ice rink.

Mural depicting Eve Muirhead and curling team mates on a Perth gable end.
Eve Muirhead’s Olympic gold medal winning curling team immortalised in mural form in Perth. Image: DC Thomson.

“Known to many as the home of curling in Scotland for a reason, it has been an integral part of many curlers’ careers, including my own,” she added.

“It is a real shame to see such an iconic venue potentially close its doors.”

Eve said the Perth rink had been at the heart of her success. And she believes other up and coming curlers deserve the same opportunity.

“I have spent a lot of time at Dewars over the years, and it has played a significant role in my journey,” she said.

“Since our success at Beijing 2022 we have seen so many people of all ages and abilities try curling. And I want this to continue.

Picture of Team GB Olympic gold medal winning women curlers clutching their medals and jumping for joy in front of Olympic rings logo.
Eve Muirhead, left, with Beijing Olympic gold team-mates Mili Smith, Hailey Duff, Jennifer Dodds and Vicky Wright.

“But to grow our sport, or any sport, we need facilities. Sporting facilities as a way of getting active are not only good for physical health but have proven to be very positive for mental health.

“I truly hope that something can be done to preserve venues like this going forward.”

Widespread anger at sports centres closure plan

Perth and Kinross Council’s head of culture and communities services Fiona Robertson is recommending all three buildings close.

It follows a review by external consultants. They found the Bell’s and Dewars centres and Perth Leisure Pool are running at a loss of around £1.6 million a year.

All are more than 30 years-old. And they will need a minimum of £3.9m spent on repairs and maintenance in the next five years.

Exteriors of Bell's Sports Centre, Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool.
The three Perth sports centres could be relocated on a single site WITHOUT an ice rink, leisure pool or indoor bowling.

In their place, Ms Robertson is suggesting a shrunken version of the PH2O sports venue. It was mothballed last year due to spiralling costs.

Bell’s Sports Centre, the Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool are all managed by Live Active Leisure (LAL).

Perth and Kinross Council gives it an annual contract fee of almost £4m – £2.7m of which goes on the three venues.

Critics have contrasted the sums required to keep the sports centres open with the £27M that has been spent on the new Perth Museum.

There is also renewed anger at the £2M cost of repairing damage to Bell’s Sports Centre after the North Inch flood gates were left open in October.

The closure recommendations will be discussed at a meeting of the full Perth and Kinross Council on Monday afternoon.

