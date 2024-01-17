Perth curling legend Eve Muirhead in ‘shock’ over council bid to axe Dewars ice rink

Scottish curling legend Eve Muirhead has spoken of her shock at plans to close Perth’s ice rink.

The Olympic champion says the Dewars Centre is rightly regarded as “the home of curling in Scotland”.

Perth-born Eve, who was given the freedom of the city last year, says the Dewars ice rink played “a significant role” in her career.

And she says axing the venue could seriously dent the boost her sport has enjoyed since her success.

It comes after The Courier revealed Perth and Kinross Council bosses are recommending the closure of the Dewars Centre, Perth Leisure Pool and the Bell’s Sports Centre.

They want to replace the three loss-making venues with a single sports centre.

But the replacement would NOT feature an ice rink, leisure pool, or indoor bowling rink.

The proposal, which will be discussed by councillors on Monday, has sparked outrage.

Now Eve, who led the Team GB women’s curling team to gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, has added her voice to those calling on the council to abandon the plan.

Other Perth athletes deserve same opportunities, says Eve Muirhead

“It has definitely come as a shock,” she said.

“Especially considering the rich history at Dewars ice rink.

“Known to many as the home of curling in Scotland for a reason, it has been an integral part of many curlers’ careers, including my own,” she added.

“It is a real shame to see such an iconic venue potentially close its doors.”

Eve said the Perth rink had been at the heart of her success. And she believes other up and coming curlers deserve the same opportunity.

“I have spent a lot of time at Dewars over the years, and it has played a significant role in my journey,” she said.

“Since our success at Beijing 2022 we have seen so many people of all ages and abilities try curling. And I want this to continue.

“But to grow our sport, or any sport, we need facilities. Sporting facilities as a way of getting active are not only good for physical health but have proven to be very positive for mental health.

“I truly hope that something can be done to preserve venues like this going forward.”

Widespread anger at sports centres closure plan

Perth and Kinross Council’s head of culture and communities services Fiona Robertson is recommending all three buildings close.

It follows a review by external consultants. They found the Bell’s and Dewars centres and Perth Leisure Pool are running at a loss of around £1.6 million a year.

All are more than 30 years-old. And they will need a minimum of £3.9m spent on repairs and maintenance in the next five years.

In their place, Ms Robertson is suggesting a shrunken version of the PH2O sports venue. It was mothballed last year due to spiralling costs.

Bell’s Sports Centre, the Dewars Centre and Perth Leisure Pool are all managed by Live Active Leisure (LAL).

Perth and Kinross Council gives it an annual contract fee of almost £4m – £2.7m of which goes on the three venues.

Critics have contrasted the sums required to keep the sports centres open with the £27M that has been spent on the new Perth Museum.

There is also renewed anger at the £2M cost of repairing damage to Bell’s Sports Centre after the North Inch flood gates were left open in October.

The closure recommendations will be discussed at a meeting of the full Perth and Kinross Council on Monday afternoon.