Opening date revealed for controversial new gym at Dewars Centre in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Opening date revealed for controversial new gym at Dewars Centre in Perth

The gym is being relocated from Bell’s Sports Centre.

By Kieran Webster
A split image of the Dewars Centre in Perth and the gym.
The new gym will open in September. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson/Live Active Leisure/Matrix Fitness

The opening date for a controversial new gym at the Dewars Centre in Perth has been revealed.

Live Active Leisure (LAL), which runs the council’s leisure facilities, has revealed the gym will open on Saturday September 21 at 11am.

The new facility will replace the indoor bowling carpet at Dewars Centre –  a move that will effectively end the ability for people to play the sport in the city.

It comes after leisures bosses announced the plans in July.

A post on Facebook says: “Get the date in your diary.

A mock-up of equipment for the new gym at Dewars Centre in Perth. Image: Live Active Leisure/Matrix Fitness

“Dewars Centre’s new gym and fitness studios will open on Saturday September 21 from 11am.

“Come along and take a tour, participate in taster classes, try out the new equipment and meet the team.

“Plus, there will be prize draws – stay tuned for more details.”

The gym is being relocated from Bell’s Sports Centre after LAL and Perth and Kinross Council decided to close the North Inch complex due to flood damage and insurance costs.

Moving the gym from Bell’s Sports Centre to Dewars will cost around £1million.

This is due to renovations and the purchase of new equipment.

There was no public consultation and the decision was met with huge backlash from both the public and sports clubs.

The Courier held a consultation as part of our Protect Perth Leisure campaign, which saw more than 800 people responding to a survey.

Olympic champion curler Eve Muirhead helped launch the campaign.

More from Perth & Kinross

Perth and Kinross Council HQ exterior
Perthshire health and social care services facing £8m overspend
Council workers closing floodgates beside River Tay in perth
Perth floodgates staying open - but new lighter barriers due by end of year
Scott Street Perth police
Victim stabbed in head by dealer in Fife attack was later found in Perth
Loch na Creige near Aberfeldy. Image: Google Street View
3 people taken to Ninewells Hospital after car crashes into loch near Aberfeldy
Ewan McGregor.
Film star Ewan McGregor gets green light to refurbish Perthshire mansion
Megabus bus.
More Megabus services between Tayside and London in timetable shake-up
Norman Gunn pled guilty to threatening Perth Prison staff when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Angus thug threatened to use gangland connections to have Perth Prison officers' families murdered
The Blair Castle Horse Trials have been held at the same venue for 35 years. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Scone Palace to host international horse trials from 2025 as Blair Castle event ends
Luke Pirie
Police told to arrest killer Dundee driver Luke Pirie after ban breach sentencing no-show
Exterior of Kilgraston School near Bridge of Earn, a stately home-type building over three storeys.
Perthshire private school's shock closure puts 48-year-old Riding for Disabled group under threat

Conversation