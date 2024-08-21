Opening date revealed for controversial new gym at Dewars Centre in Perth

The opening date for a controversial new gym at the Dewars Centre in Perth has been revealed.

Live Active Leisure (LAL), which runs the council’s leisure facilities, has revealed the gym will open on Saturday September 21 at 11am.

The new facility will replace the indoor bowling carpet at Dewars Centre – a move that will effectively end the ability for people to play the sport in the city.

It comes after leisures bosses announced the plans in July.

A post on Facebook says: “Get the date in your diary.

“Dewars Centre’s new gym and fitness studios will open on Saturday September 21 from 11am.

“Come along and take a tour, participate in taster classes, try out the new equipment and meet the team.

“Plus, there will be prize draws – stay tuned for more details.”

The gym is being relocated from Bell’s Sports Centre after LAL and Perth and Kinross Council decided to close the North Inch complex due to flood damage and insurance costs.

Moving the gym from Bell’s Sports Centre to Dewars will cost around £1million.

This is due to renovations and the purchase of new equipment.

There was no public consultation and the decision was met with huge backlash from both the public and sports clubs.

The Courier held a consultation as part of our Protect Perth Leisure campaign, which saw more than 800 people responding to a survey.

Olympic champion curler Eve Muirhead helped launch the campaign.