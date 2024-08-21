Wednesday court round-up — Stabbing was ‘overreaction’ and pervert snared

A Leven man stabbed another after “overreacting” to an assault.

Alexander Page, 45, was placed on a curfew for 9 months and handed a supervision order for 18 months following the incident.

A sheriff in Kirkcaldy noted: “You were assaulted before you overreacted.”

Page, of Parkhill Wynd, admitted assaulting his victim at his home address on December 17 2022 by striking him with a knife to his injury.

He further admitted illegal possession of a knife.

Warrant for child killer

Police were told to bring child killer Luke Pirie to court after he failed to appear for sentencing.

Pirie was given a six-year prison sentence in 2017 for killing two-year-old Harlow Edwards and injuring others when he crashed into them as he sped through Coupar Angus.

He was also disqualified from driving for seven years but after being released from prison, was caught illegally behind the wheel on Lochee Road on June 20 and failed to appear in court to be sentenced after a previous warning to co-operate.

Dundee drink-driver

Drink-driver Darren Petrie has been banned from the road for 20 months after being stopped in Dundee while four times over the limit.

Officers received an anonymous 999 call about the manner of the 36-year-old’s driving on the eastbound carriageway of the A90 between Perth and Dundee on June 11 this year.

Police stopped him on Riverside Drive near Apollo Way and he failed a breathalyser test.

In court, Petrie, of Dura Street, Dundee, admitted driving with excess alcohol (89mics/ 22) and without insurance.

Solicitor Doug McConnell said his client was already subject to a community payback order and will be under supervision for the next two years.

Sheriff John Rafferty imposed a 20-month driving ban and ordered Petrie to complete 107 hours of unpaid work as an alternative to custody.

Stabbed in Fife, found in Perth

Drug-dealer Sakriya Yahja repeatedly stabbed a man in the head after they fell out over the illicit trade at Burntisland Links, leaving him with a fractured skull and brain haemorrhage. The victim was found later that day in the centre of Perth with life-endangering wounds.

Pervert, 60, snared

A 60-year-old Cowdenbeath man who downloaded dozens of sick child abuse images and videos on two mobile phones has been put on the sex offenders register for a year.

Mark Reid appeared for sentencing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after earlier pleading guilty to offending at his Barclay Street home and elsewhere between February 28 2018 and September 28 2022.

Prosecutor Sarah Smith said a total of 88 indecent images were found on the devices, 13 of which fell into the most graphic category A kind with boys and girls aged between five and 15.

Two category C indecent videos, both over three minutes in length, were discovered, featuring girls aged between seven and 10 and boys aged between 13 and 14.

Sheriff Charles Lugton placed Reid on offender supervision for a year and made a conduct requirement for him to complete the Moving Forward to Change programme, as part of a community payback order.

Dental work drug producer

A “cleaner” was caught inside a major cannabis cultivation in an abandoned Tayside pool after staying in the UK illegally to receive NHS dental work. Albanian national Xhafer Furriku, 66, was discovered inside the disused Forfar swimming pool on August 8 2023. He is the third man to be sentenced for operating the £187k cannabis farm.

Banned man’s rant

A Callander man has wound up in court after returning to a hotel from which he was once sacked and mouthing off.

Kyle McGrath, 27, previously appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court to admit threatening or abusive behaviour at Dalgair House Hotel in his hometown on May 19 this year.

After a night out, McGrath, of Menteith Crescent, acted aggressively, shouted and repeatedly made derogatory remarks at the Main Street establishment.

The court heard he arrived intoxicated at 12.30am but was already banned and was refused entry so began acting aggressively.

Solicitor Frazer McCready said: “He’d previously been barred from the premises – two years ago.

“He’d been working there and had been sacked.

“He understood he was going to be allowed back into the premises. He very much regrets this.”

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon placed McGrath under supervision for a year and ordered him to complete 100 hours of unpaid work in three months.

The sheriff said: “It does appear that you’ve gone off the rails recently.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.