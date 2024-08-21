Pictures as proud Glamis Scouts march flag back to historic home with Queen Mum link

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pictures as proud Glamis Scouts march flag back to historic home with Queen Mum link

Glamis Scout group is thriving again in a hall originally built in 1913 by the Earl of Strathmore.

Scouts Malcolm Scott (left) and Kai Rena lead the flag parade through Glamis. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Scouts Malcolm Scott (left) and Kai Rena lead the flag parade through Glamis. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Glamis Scouts have returned their historic flag to the group’s original home in a symbolic march through the village.

The standard has been in the safe keeping of Glamis Kirk for almost quarter of a century.

It was laid there after the old Scout hall fell into disrepair – decades after the late Queen Mother persuaded her father to build a hut for local Girl Guides.

Glamis Scouts historic flag returns home to village hall.
A short service was held in Glamis kirk to mark the flag’s return to the Scout hall. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

But the Scouts repaired the hall and since 2021 the group has been growing in numbers.

And on Tuesday evening the current crop of Squirrels, Beavers, Cubs and Scouts returned the 61st Glamis flag home.

Glamis Scout hut’s Royal roots

The original hut was built by the Earl of Strathmore in 1913 after his daughter, Elizabeth, asked him to help create a home for Glamis Girl Guides.

Nearby Glamis Castle was the childhood home of the young girl who became The Queen Mother.

The hall sits a stone’s throw from memorial gates to the castle created in her honour in 2008.

It served both the Guides and Scouts well, before falling into disrepair.

But in 2021, the village celebrated the return of the Scout group to the refurbished building.

Glamis Scouts celebrate the opening of their rerubished hall.
Glamis Scouts celebrate the re-opening of the hall in 2021. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

Group Scout volunteer Jonathan Wilkin said the flag’s return was a symbolic event.

The original standard is thought to date back to the early days of 61st Angus Glamis and Eassie troop.

“The history is a little foggy but in the 80s, 90s and early 2000s the hall was still being used for Scouting,” he said.

“The group ceased, probably due to low numbers, and the flag was gifted to the kirk for safe keeping.

“In 2021 the hut came back to the Scouts and we have been slowly building up the momentum within the local community.

“We have a Squirrel Drey (4 – 6 year olds), Beavers (6 – 8 year olds), Cubs (8 – 10 1/2 year olds) and Scouts (10 1/2 to 14 year olds).”

Link to community and world of Scouting

He added: “The flag has significance to our group as it links the current members with those that have been before, as well as representing our group as part of the worldwide organisation of Scouts.

“So it links us with our community, our history and the world around us.

“And in doing so it allows the kids to see the significance of their Scout Promise.

Glamis Scout group flag returns home in historic ceremony.
The Glamis flag is carried to the 1913 hut. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“They are redoing their Scout Promises on the flag.”

Glamis Kirk member Crawford Langley, a former Scouting assistant area commissioner for Angus, led the church ceremony.

And Kai Rena had the honour of carrying the old flag home, alongside Union Jack bearer Malcolm Scott.

Courier photographer Kim Cessford captured the 61st Angus Glamis Scout flag’s journey through the village.

Glamis Scout group flag returns home in historic ceremony.
Cub Scout leader Des Cotton and Malcolm Scott watch as the flag is presented to Scout Kai Rena by Crawford Langley. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Glamis Scout group flag returns home in historic ceremony.
The standard has been in the safe keeping of Glamis Kirk. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Glamis Scout flag historic homecoming.
The parade nearing home. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Glamis Scout group flag returns home in historic ceremony.
Happy faces for the flag’s homecoming. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Glamis Scout group flag returns home in historic ceremony.
Crawford Langley prepares for the flag handover. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Glamis Scout group flag returns home in historic ceremony.
Kai Rena leads the procession from the kirk. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Glamis Scout group flag returns home in historic ceremony.
Malcolm Scott (left), youngest Glamis group member Johnathon Galthen and Kai Rena outside the scout hut. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Re-opening of Glamis Scout hut.
Mary, Dowager Countess of Strathmore at an event in Glamis Scout hut to mark a previous revamp some years ago. Image: Supplied
Glamis Scout group flag returns home in historic ceremony.
The ceremony inside Glamis Church. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Glamis Scout group flag returns home in historic ceremony.
Walking the flag through Glamis. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Glamis Scout group flag returns home in historic ceremony.
Crawford Langley addresses the short service. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Glamis Scout group flag returns home in historic ceremony.
Passing along Kirk Wynd. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Glamis Scout group flag returns home in historic ceremony.
The flag ready to depart Glamis Kirk. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Historic homecoming for Glamis Scout nflag.
Leaving the church. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

 

 

