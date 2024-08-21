Pictures as proud Glamis Scouts march flag back to historic home with Queen Mum link

Glamis Scouts have returned their historic flag to the group’s original home in a symbolic march through the village.

The standard has been in the safe keeping of Glamis Kirk for almost quarter of a century.

It was laid there after the old Scout hall fell into disrepair – decades after the late Queen Mother persuaded her father to build a hut for local Girl Guides.

But the Scouts repaired the hall and since 2021 the group has been growing in numbers.

And on Tuesday evening the current crop of Squirrels, Beavers, Cubs and Scouts returned the 61st Glamis flag home.

Glamis Scout hut’s Royal roots

The original hut was built by the Earl of Strathmore in 1913 after his daughter, Elizabeth, asked him to help create a home for Glamis Girl Guides.

Nearby Glamis Castle was the childhood home of the young girl who became The Queen Mother.

The hall sits a stone’s throw from memorial gates to the castle created in her honour in 2008.

It served both the Guides and Scouts well, before falling into disrepair.

But in 2021, the village celebrated the return of the Scout group to the refurbished building.

Group Scout volunteer Jonathan Wilkin said the flag’s return was a symbolic event.

The original standard is thought to date back to the early days of 61st Angus Glamis and Eassie troop.

“The history is a little foggy but in the 80s, 90s and early 2000s the hall was still being used for Scouting,” he said.

“The group ceased, probably due to low numbers, and the flag was gifted to the kirk for safe keeping.

“In 2021 the hut came back to the Scouts and we have been slowly building up the momentum within the local community.

“We have a Squirrel Drey (4 – 6 year olds), Beavers (6 – 8 year olds), Cubs (8 – 10 1/2 year olds) and Scouts (10 1/2 to 14 year olds).”

Link to community and world of Scouting

He added: “The flag has significance to our group as it links the current members with those that have been before, as well as representing our group as part of the worldwide organisation of Scouts.

“So it links us with our community, our history and the world around us.

“And in doing so it allows the kids to see the significance of their Scout Promise.

“They are redoing their Scout Promises on the flag.”

Glamis Kirk member Crawford Langley, a former Scouting assistant area commissioner for Angus, led the church ceremony.

And Kai Rena had the honour of carrying the old flag home, alongside Union Jack bearer Malcolm Scott.

Courier photographer Kim Cessford captured the 61st Angus Glamis Scout flag’s journey through the village.