Victim stabbed in head by dealer in Fife attack was later found in Perth

Sakriya Yahja attacked his victim in a car park in Burntisland, repeatedly stabbing him.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Scott Street Perth police
Police on Scott Street in January 2021 after the stabbing victim was found in Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper

A drug-dealer repeatedly stabbed a man in the head after they fell out over the illicit trade at a car park in Fife.

Sakriya Yahja, 24, assaulted Shauain Isaah at Burntisland Links on January 30 2021, leaving him with a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Yahja attacked his victim following a disagreement over illegal substances.

Yahja repeatedly stabbed Mr Isaah in the head and body with a knife.

The blows were so savage Mr Isaah could have died if he had not been treated promptly, according to medics.

The 21-year-old victim was found later that day 30 miles away in Perth.

Found in Perth

The story emerged after Yahja, of Bolton, Lancashire, pled guilty to assaulting Mr Isaah to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life at an earlier high court hearing.

Mr Issah, then 21, was found in Perth city centre about two hours after the attack.

A massive police response was seen late on the Saturday night.

At the height of the incident, there were eight police vehicles and an ambulance in the Scott Street area.

Police on Scott Street, Perth
Police on Scott Street after the stabbing victim was found. Image: Stuart Cowper

Yahja initially appeared in court on an attempted murder charge two days later, with two other males.

After he pled guilty to the reduced charge, sentence was deferred for the court to obtain reports on his background.

On Wednesday, the case called again and the vicious dealer was jailed for three years and nine months.

Sentencing

Defence advocate Stephen Hughes told judge Lord Tyre his client, a Dutch national, had been a university student before he turned to crime.

Mr Hughes said Yahja planned to return to education during his time in prison.

He added: “He is quite clearly an exceptionally intelligent young man. He studied at university in Holland.

“It is a great disappointment to him – he disappointed his family who supported him through his education.

“He is a man who is concerned to continue his education.”

Burntisland Links car park GV
The stabbing happened at Burntisland Links. Image: Google

Passing sentence, Lord Tyre told Yahja, who observed proceedings via video link, he had to remain in jail for his offences.

He said: “You were involved in the supply of drugs through choice and on this occasion when the profits were diminished you resorted to violence.

“The circumstances of this offence demonstrate your propensity for violence.”

Lord Tyre also ordered Yahja be supervised by the authorities for three years following his release from custody.

The judge also urged the accused to see the sentence as a “turning point” in his life and for him to take the educational opportunities that will be offered to him to help his rehabilitation.

