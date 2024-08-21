Brechin Photo Society flying high in national competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brechin Photo Society flying high in national competition

Dating back to 1888, the Angus camera club is one of the oldest in Scotland and continues to thrive.

By Graham Brown
'Hello Folks' by James Anderson. Image: James Anderson/Brechin Photographic Society
'Hello Folks' by James Anderson. Image: James Anderson/Brechin Photographic Society

Brechin Photographic Society has landed a top honour in a prestigious national event.

It’s one of Scotland’s oldest amateur camera clubs with a history dating back to 1888.

And the Angus outfit shared the spoils in the mono print category of the recent Scottish Photographic Federation competition.

The triumph sets the scene for another successful club season when it begins next month.

Honours even with Paisley club

Brechin shared the Salon Trophy with Paisley Photographic Society.

BPS president Norman Mackenzie said: “We’re delighted to have punched well above our weight to come first equal out of 27 camera clubs.”

The Brechin highlight was the best portrait print prize for Anne May from Hillside for her study titled Contemplation.

Brechin Photographic Society wins top Scottish award
Contemplation by Anne May was a top award winner in the SPF event. Image: Anne May/ Brechin Photographic Society

Anne, who is retiring as the club’s competition secretary, won the silver medal for her study of internationally-renowned Brechin milliner Priestley West.

Chamila Brieske, also from Hillside was recognised for her mono print, Leopard in Botswana.

Brechin photographic Society national competition success.
Leopard in Botswana, Image: Chamila Brieske/Brechin Photographic Society

And in the digital section, James Anderson tickled the SPF judges with his shot titled Hello Folks of a puffin in flight.

Mr Mackenzie added: “The society meets on Tuesday evenings and we’re about to start our 2024/25 season on September 3.

Brechin photographic society workshop
Club members taking part in a portrait workshop. Image: Brechin Photographic Society

“New members of any ability are always welcome.

“The club has now gained charitable status and people can find out more on our website brechinphotographicsociety.com

