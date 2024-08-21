Brechin Photo Society flying high in national competition

Brechin Photographic Society has landed a top honour in a prestigious national event.

It’s one of Scotland’s oldest amateur camera clubs with a history dating back to 1888.

And the Angus outfit shared the spoils in the mono print category of the recent Scottish Photographic Federation competition.

The triumph sets the scene for another successful club season when it begins next month.

Honours even with Paisley club

Brechin shared the Salon Trophy with Paisley Photographic Society.

BPS president Norman Mackenzie said: “We’re delighted to have punched well above our weight to come first equal out of 27 camera clubs.”

The Brechin highlight was the best portrait print prize for Anne May from Hillside for her study titled Contemplation.

Anne, who is retiring as the club’s competition secretary, won the silver medal for her study of internationally-renowned Brechin milliner Priestley West.

Chamila Brieske, also from Hillside was recognised for her mono print, Leopard in Botswana.

And in the digital section, James Anderson tickled the SPF judges with his shot titled Hello Folks of a puffin in flight.

Mr Mackenzie added: “The society meets on Tuesday evenings and we’re about to start our 2024/25 season on September 3.

“New members of any ability are always welcome.

“The club has now gained charitable status and people can find out more on our website brechinphotographicsociety.com