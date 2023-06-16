Angus milliner Priestley West heads south with lucky spider to major exhibition in UK’s hat-making capital

An Angus milliner’s arachnid creation is sparkling amongst an array of star-studded headgear at an international celebration of hats.

Priestley West from Brechin has made eye-catching hats for the Oscars, BAFTAs and a host of celebrity clients he now counts as friends.

His latest stunning spider item is on show at Hats Made Me, a major showcase in the UK’s hat-making capital of Luton.

It is part of an exhibition of work by celebrated fashion and performance milliners as well as headwear charting 400 years of British hat-making history history.

Batman and Bridgerton

The display includes a red visor design chosen by Beyoncé for her Cuff It video, a bridal hat worn by Cara Delevingne in Vogue and Michael Keaton’s cowl from Batman.

A velvet hat donned by Kate Sharma in Netflix hit Bridgerton and a Star Wars Stormtrooper helmet are also on show.

Priestley says it’s a thrill to have his piece included in the prestigious exhibition.

“It is a huge honour,” said the 64-year-old.

He divides his time between a London studio and the Angus town.

Priestley and his partner live in the 16th century Merchant’s House, one of Brechin’s oldest buildings.

In the mid-1990’s he began a career in television and film at Shepperton Studios.

It brought him into contact with famous figures and top models, inspiring him to study millinery at Central Saint Martins, part of the College of the Arts London.

Proud of Angus link

“I just like making my hats and making everybody happy,” he said.

“I’m very proud to be able to tell people I’m from Brechin, I love to let them know about Angus whenever I can,” he said.

“I don’t like to be pigeon holed, but as a man of colour I am also delighted to have my work recognised.

“I created this particular hat because spiders are considered lucky and I wanted to

challenge myself technically.”

In 2019, Priestley celebrated his 60th birthday with a glittering show at Glamis Castle.

His Luton hat sits alongside pieces from fellow Scots milliners Sally-Ann Provan and Rachel Frost.

Sally-Ann Provan’s piece was inspired by Renaissance portraits in the Scottish National Portrait Gallery.

Rachel is one of the few contemporary milliners to have revived hand felting using the ‘hatter’s bow’ technique which died out during 19th century mechanisation.

Hat-making mecca

Luton is England’s hat-making capital.

During the 1800s there were more than 500 hat manufacturers in the Bedfordshire town.

The majority made straw hats and at the height of 1930s production, Luton was turning our 70 million hats a year.

Just 10 makers remain today, but Luton continues to be closely liked to the industry.

Hats Made Me is on show at Stockwood Discovery Centre, part of the Culture Trust.

The trust’s collections is the most extensive in the world.

It spans 400 years and includes hundreds of pieces of headwear, 4,000 material examples, tools and rare items collected from hat factories.

The exhibition is open until December.