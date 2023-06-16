Angus milliner Priestley West heads south with lucky spider to major exhibition in UK’s hat-making capital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus milliner Priestley West heads south with lucky spider to major exhibition in UK’s hat-making capital

Renowned contemporary milliner Priestley West divides his time between Brechin and London and has designed hats for celebrities and glittering events such as the Oscars.

By Graham Brown
Milliner Priestley West is based in both Brechin and London. Image: Paul Smith
Milliner Priestley West is based in both Brechin and London. Image: Paul Smith

An Angus milliner’s arachnid creation is sparkling amongst an array of star-studded headgear at an international celebration of hats.

Priestley West from Brechin has made eye-catching hats for the Oscars, BAFTAs and a host of celebrity clients he now counts as friends.

His latest stunning spider item is on show at Hats Made Me, a major showcase in the UK’s hat-making capital of Luton.

It is part of an exhibition of work by celebrated fashion and performance milliners as well as headwear charting 400 years of British hat-making history history.

Batman and Bridgerton

The display includes a red visor design chosen by Beyoncé for her Cuff It video, a bridal hat worn by Cara Delevingne in Vogue and Michael Keaton’s cowl from Batman.

A velvet hat donned by Kate Sharma in Netflix hit Bridgerton and a Star Wars Stormtrooper helmet are also on show.

Batman hat in Luton exhibition.
The exhibition includes Michael Keaton’s Batman cowl from the 1989 hit film. Image: propstore.com

Priestley says it’s a thrill to have his piece included in the prestigious exhibition.

“It is a huge honour,” said the 64-year-old.

He divides his time between a London studio and the Angus town.

Priestley and his partner live in the 16th century Merchant’s House, one of Brechin’s oldest buildings.

In the mid-1990’s he began a career in television and film at Shepperton Studios.

It brought him into contact with famous figures and top models, inspiring him to study millinery at Central Saint Martins, part of the College of the Arts London.

Proud of Angus link

“I just like making my hats and making everybody happy,” he said.

“I’m very proud to be able to tell people I’m from Brechin, I love to let them know about Angus whenever I can,” he said.

“I don’t like to be pigeon holed, but as a man of colour I am also delighted to have my work recognised.

“I created this particular hat because spiders are considered lucky and I wanted to
challenge myself technically.”

Priestley West spider hat at Luton hat exhibition.
Priestley West’s spider hat. Image: Aleksandra Warchol and Culture Trust

In 2019, Priestley celebrated his 60th birthday with a glittering show at Glamis Castle.

His Luton hat sits alongside pieces from fellow Scots milliners Sally-Ann Provan and Rachel Frost.

Sally-Ann Provan’s piece was inspired by Renaissance portraits in the Scottish National Portrait Gallery.

Rachel is one of the few contemporary milliners to have revived hand felting using the ‘hatter’s bow’ technique which died out during 19th century mechanisation.

Hat-making mecca

Luton is England’s hat-making capital.

During the 1800s there were more than 500 hat manufacturers in the Bedfordshire town.

The majority made straw hats and at the height of 1930s production, Luton was turning our 70 million hats a year.

Sally-Ann Provan creation at Luton hat exhibition.
Memento of Flowers by Sally-Ann Provan. Image: Alistair Clark

Just 10 makers remain today, but Luton continues to be closely liked to the industry.

Hats Made Me is on show at Stockwood Discovery Centre, part of the Culture Trust.

The trust’s collections is the most extensive in the world.

It spans 400 years and includes hundreds of pieces of headwear, 4,000 material examples, tools and rare items collected from hat factories.

The exhibition is open until December.

 

More from The Courier

Milliner Priestley West is based in both Brechin and London. Image: Paul Smith
Dundee paedophile's playpark ban after downloading child abuse files
Milliner Priestley West is based in both Brechin and London. Image: Paul Smith
Ricky Ross and Shooglenifty among acts lining up for Errol's own 'wee Woodstock'
Milliner Priestley West is based in both Brechin and London. Image: Paul Smith
Perthshire man who hunted down wife in his pyjamas and slashed her tyres was…
Milliner Priestley West is based in both Brechin and London. Image: Paul Smith
A furious Darth Vader emerged when the Green Cross Code Man came to Fife
Milliner Priestley West is based in both Brechin and London. Image: Paul Smith
Visit Broughty Ferry from days gone by in these old Dundee photos from 1990
Milliner Priestley West is based in both Brechin and London. Image: Paul Smith
St Andrews surfing brothers Blown Away by Courier Business Awards success
A Highland Game venison burger.
Dundee venison firm secures multi-million-pound supermarket deal
Stevie May and Nicky Clark were a potent partnership for St Johnstone last season.
Nicky Clark confident he and St Johnstone strike-partner, Stevie May, will pick up where…
Milliner Priestley West is based in both Brechin and London. Image: Paul Smith
Dundee duo help Scotland under-21s to Norway draw
Milliner Priestley West is based in both Brechin and London. Image: Paul Smith
St Andrews University graduations 2023: Pictures from day four