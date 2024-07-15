Controversial new gym at Dewars Centre in Perth given autumn opening target

A new gym at the heart of the controversial axing of indoor bowling in Perth is set to open this autumn.

Live Active Leisure (LAL) – which runs the council’s leisure facilities in Perth and Kinross – announced the projected opening date while sharing mocked-up images from Matrix Fitness of what the gym may look like.

The facility will replace the indoor bowling carpet at Dewars Centre – a move which will effectively end the ability for people to play the sport in the city.

Announcing the opening plans, a spokesperson from Live Active Leisure said: “We are thrilled to announce that our 100-plus station fitness gym and fitness studios at Dewars Centre will open in early autumn.

“Our gym will be equipped with the latest Matrix fitness technology, ensuring you have access to the best equipment for your workout.

“Whether you’re into strength, cardio, or functional training, our extensive range of equipment will cater for every level and preference.”

Controversy surrounding £1m gym move

The gym is being re-located from Bell’s Sports Centre after LAL and Perth and Kinross Council decided to close the North Inch complex due to flooding and insurance costs.

The cost of moving the gym from Bell’s to Dewars is estimated to be around £1million due to renovations and the purchase of new equipment.

The decision was taken without consultation and was met with a huge backlash from both the public and sports clubs.

The removal of the carpet was lambasted by the bowling community and led to the resignation of the vice-president of LAL in protest.

The move was also criticised by Age Scotland with many of the axed bowling club members coming from older generations.

The charity’s chief executive, Katherine Crawford, said: “It’s important for councils to consider the needs of all residents and ensure sporting facilities and opportunities are accessible and available to everyone, as well as taking steps to ensure those who have lost out on valuable exercise space are accommodated.”

An investigation by The Courier revealed that Live Active Leisure refused to carry out a consultation with groups at risk of discrimination, like elderly people, in their own Equality and Fairness Impact Assessment (EIFA).

The only positive the charity could state for those aged 65 and over for the closure of Bell’s and the removal of indoor bowling is that there are good bus links to the new gym.