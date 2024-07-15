Controversial new gym at Dewars Centre in Perth given autumn opening target

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Controversial new gym at Dewars Centre in Perth given autumn opening target

The gym will replace the only indoor bowling carpet in the city.

By Sean O'Neil
A mock-up of equipment for new gym at Dewars Centre in Perth. Image: Live Active Leisure/Matrix Fitness
A mock-up of equipment for new gym at Dewars Centre in Perth. Image: Live Active Leisure/Matrix Fitness

A new gym at the heart of the controversial axing of indoor bowling in Perth is set to open this autumn.

Live Active Leisure (LAL) – which runs the council’s leisure facilities in Perth and Kinross – announced the projected opening date while sharing mocked-up images from Matrix Fitness of what the gym may look like.

The facility will replace the indoor bowling carpet at Dewars Centre – a move which will effectively end the ability for people to play the sport in the city.

A mock-up of equipment for the new gym at Dewars Centre. Image: Live Active Leisure/Matrix Fitness

Announcing the opening plans, a spokesperson from Live Active Leisure said: “We are thrilled to announce that our 100-plus station fitness gym and fitness studios at Dewars Centre will open in early autumn.

“Our gym will be equipped with the latest Matrix fitness technology, ensuring you have access to the best equipment for your workout.

“Whether you’re into strength, cardio, or functional training, our extensive range of equipment will cater for every level and preference.”

Controversy surrounding £1m gym move

The gym is being re-located from Bell’s Sports Centre after LAL and Perth and Kinross Council decided to close the North Inch complex due to flooding and insurance costs.

The cost of moving the gym from Bell’s to Dewars is estimated to be around £1million due to renovations and the purchase of new equipment.

The decision was taken without consultation and was met with a huge backlash from both the public and sports clubs.

The removal of the carpet was lambasted by the bowling community and led to the resignation of the vice-president of LAL in protest.

The move was also criticised by Age Scotland with many of the axed bowling club members coming from older generations.

Another angle of what the new gym may look like. Image: Live Active Leisure/Matrix Fitness

The charity’s chief executive, Katherine Crawford, said: “It’s important for councils to consider the needs of all residents and ensure sporting facilities and opportunities are accessible and available to everyone, as well as taking steps to ensure those who have lost out on valuable exercise space are accommodated.”

An investigation by The Courier revealed that Live Active Leisure refused to carry out a consultation with groups at risk of discrimination, like elderly people, in their own Equality and Fairness Impact Assessment (EIFA).

The only positive the charity could state for those aged 65 and over for the closure of Bell’s and the removal of indoor bowling is that there are good bus links to the new gym.

