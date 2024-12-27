See Fife family’s baking bombsite Santa chose as our Christmas elf competition winner – and his other favourites

An Auchtermuchty family is the winner of our Christmas elf competition 2024 – after their cheeky little visitors trashed their kitchen.

Santa Claus himself chose Rebekah Smiles’ entry to win our £50 toy voucher.

Elves Evie, Elfis, Nash and Dash left flour and broken eggs all over the floor when they baked cupcakes as Rebekah’s children Aaliyah, 8, and Ruaridh, 7, slept.

We asked readers to submit photos of what their elves had been up to, inspired by the Elf on the Shelf tradition.

During December little elves get up to mischief overnight in children’s homes. Then they return to the North Pole with Santa on Christmas Eve.

Winner of our Christmas elf competition 2024 picked by Santa

While he was at his grotto at Peel Farm, Kirriemuir, we asked Santa to judge the scores of entries we received.

Choosing a favourite was “incredibly challenging”, Santa said, with lots of effort being put in by his elves all over Tayside and Fife to cause maximum mayhem.

Rebekah said Aaliyah and Ruaridh were delighted by the disarray their elves left behind after baking between 150 and 200 cupcakes.

“They thought it was hilarious. They love the extravagant messy ones.”

Santa’s other favourites in our Christmas elf competition 2024