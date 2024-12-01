Christmas elf competition: Can your elf’s tricks win you a £50 toy voucher?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Christmas elf competition: Can your elf’s tricks win you a £50 toy voucher?

Send us photos of your elf's naughty or nice antics.

You could win a £50 toy voucher in our Christmas elf competition like Bobby and mum Sammy Gray did last year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

‘Tis the season when our houses are overtaken with mischievous elves – and their antics could win you a £50 toy voucher.

As many children in Tayside and Fife start waking up to raided sugar packets, sweetie bags and sometimes very messy creations throughout December, we’re launching our Christmas elf competition.

Inspired by the Elf on the Shelf trend, elves arrive in family homes during the festive season to watch whether children are being naughty or nice.

But they can often be naughty themselves and get up to all sorts of antics through the night before disappearing with Santa on Christmas Eve.

Simply send us a picture, using the form below, of what your Christmas elf has been up to and you’ll be in with a chance of winning the toy voucher.

We’ll share some of the best photos with you online and in print.

Last year’s Christmas elf competition winners

Sammy Gray and her son Bobby, 8, were our winners last year.

Their elves Jingle, Jangle and Ginger got up to all sorts in their Arbroath home.

But it was their creation of a winter wonderland in the family’s kitchen that really impressed us.

Our winning winter wonderland. Image: Sammy Gray.

They used cotton wool to make snow, marshmallows for snowballs and built an igloo using milk bottles.

Sammy sent us several photos throughout December of the mischievous trio’s exploits.

They also dressed the Christmas tree up in Prime drink packaging, raced toy cars up the wall and used the washing machine as a rollercoaster.

Washing machine roller coaster. Image: Sammy Gray.
A race track up the wall. Image: Sammy Gray.

How to enter

To enter this year’s competition, simply fill in and submit the form below by midday on Friday, December 20.

Only one photo can be submitted per form, but you can enter multiple times as your elf gets up to different tricks.

Conversation