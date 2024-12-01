Christmas elf competition: Can your elf’s tricks win you a £50 toy voucher?

‘Tis the season when our houses are overtaken with mischievous elves – and their antics could win you a £50 toy voucher.

As many children in Tayside and Fife start waking up to raided sugar packets, sweetie bags and sometimes very messy creations throughout December, we’re launching our Christmas elf competition.

Inspired by the Elf on the Shelf trend, elves arrive in family homes during the festive season to watch whether children are being naughty or nice.

But they can often be naughty themselves and get up to all sorts of antics through the night before disappearing with Santa on Christmas Eve.

Simply send us a picture, using the form below, of what your Christmas elf has been up to and you’ll be in with a chance of winning the toy voucher.

We’ll share some of the best photos with you online and in print.

Last year’s Christmas elf competition winners

Sammy Gray and her son Bobby, 8, were our winners last year.

Their elves Jingle, Jangle and Ginger got up to all sorts in their Arbroath home.

But it was their creation of a winter wonderland in the family’s kitchen that really impressed us.

They used cotton wool to make snow, marshmallows for snowballs and built an igloo using milk bottles.

Sammy sent us several photos throughout December of the mischievous trio’s exploits.

They also dressed the Christmas tree up in Prime drink packaging, raced toy cars up the wall and used the washing machine as a rollercoaster.

How to enter

To enter this year’s competition, simply fill in and submit the form below by midday on Friday, December 20.

Only one photo can be submitted per form, but you can enter multiple times as your elf gets up to different tricks.