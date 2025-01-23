Thursday court round-up — Chopped up park benches for firewood and drug-drive learner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Thursday court round-up — Chopped up park benches for firewood and drug-drive learner

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A drug addict who used a power tool to chop up benches at a Perth football park, then told police he needed to keep a fire going “otherwise he would die”, has been jailed.

Serial offender Thomas Devers, 40, was caught on CCTV hacking into wooden benches at Seven Acres Park, home to Letham Football Club.

His acts of vandalism caused £1,700 worth of damage of September 17 in 2023.

He was brought from prison to Perth Sheriff Court to be sentenced to 145 days behind bars by Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC.

The sheriff said: “You have not, since your release from custody, evidenced any stability.

“What is more, your record of offending makes for poor reading and seems to be getting worse.”

Penis piercing

A Perth groundskeeper who pestered a healthcare worker and showed her a photo of his DIY penis piercing was told by a sheriff: “You misread the room, very badly.” David Romeo Bruscaglia’s victim said she feared she was going to be raped when he turned up at her home uninvited and showed her the naked selfie on his phone.

David Bruscaglia
David Bruscaglia stood trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

Drug-drive learner

A learner driver out for a lesson with his mum in Perth was four times over the drug- drive limit.

Police pulled over Kyle Stewart, of Tayview in Luncarty, on Perth’s York Place at 10.35am on September 25 2023, concerned he was going over the 20mph limit.

He was driving with a provisional licence, appropriate L-plates and with his mum supervising, but his pupils were described as being “pinpoint” and he failed a drug test.

A blood sample later taken returned a reading over the limit for Delta-9-THC (8.2mics/ 2).

His lawyer Pauline Cullerton said: “He had smoked cannabis the night before. He didn’t realise that could still remain within his system.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC imposed a year’s supervision and banned Stewart, 19, from the road for 62 weeks.

She said: “You were driving a vehicle, albeit with supervision, when you were significantly over the limit.

“That has the potential to endanger not only your own life, but the lives of your mother and other road users.”

Camping convict

A violent prisoner who absconded from Castle Huntly, sparking a nationwide manhunt, was found camping on the west coast of Scotland. Martin Jackson bought himself a tent after disappearing from the open jail in August last year.

Martin Jackson
Martin Jackson. Image: Police Scotland

Festive folly

A Highland vet was caught over the limit in Angus driving with her mum to the airport just before Christmas.

Latvian national Marija Matvejeva, 33, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit drink-driving on the A90 near Kirriemuir on December 22 2024.

Matvejeva, who works between Inverness and Ellon, was spotted by static police, swerving, crossing white lines and almost colliding with a grass verge at 6am.

She returned a breath reading of more than triple the limit (73mics/ 22).

Her solicitor Billy Rennie said she had been drinking the night before.

First offender Matvejeva, of Lochalsh Road in Inverness, was banned for a year and fined £355.

Roadworks rage

A furious driver has been banned after he crashed into another van approaching an A90 roadworks lane closure in Angus.

Paul Jessiman was travelling at around 70mph towards roadworks with a 50mph limit.

The convicted drug-dealer – once dubbed the Deliveroo of cannabis cookies – collided with the other van as he pulled into the right-hand lane.

Traffic ground to a halt and Jessiman, 26, was caught on the other vehicle’s dashcam when he got out and aggressively gesticulated, before driving off.

Already on nine points, Jessiman, from Aberdeen, was banned from the road for 11 months.

A90, Paul Jessiman crash
Paul Jessiman caused the crash at the roadworks on the A90.

Bedding breach

Police found a man hiding under a duvet in a house hours after he was granted bail by a sheriff.

Joshua Wingate was bailed on November 25 last year with conditions not to enter a specific address in the Charleston area of Dundee.

However, the 32-year-old flouted the court order after his partner pleaded with him to return.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Wingate was then found hiding under a duvet after police had been called to the address.

Wingate’s partner claimed a child had accidentally dialled 999, which Sheriff John Rafferty said sounded “far-fetched”.

Solicitor Julita Blazniak said: “The complainer had contacted him and advised there was no food (for children in the house).

“Him being the good person, dropped it off and a child accidentally called 999.”

Wingate, of Inverness, was fined £210 for breaching bail.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Bill Ireland collapsed and died at Rejects in Kirkcaldy
Struggle 'almost certain' to have contributed to Rejects security manager's death, trial told
Martin Jackson
Castle Huntly prisoner absconded after being spooked by strangers at bus station
Dale Cowan
Glenrothes man threatened to 'kick f***' out of victim and battered him with brick
Ryan McLaughlin
Balaclava thug who threatened to petrol bomb ex's Dundee home sentenced
A90, Paul Jessiman crash
VIDEO: Furious driver banned after ranting at motorist in A90 roadworks crash
David Bruscaglia
Perth groundskeeper who showed woman photo of his self-pierced penis 'misread room'
Bellyeoman Park in Dunfermline.
Thieves steal £130k of copper cabling in Dunfermline
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Cannabis mystery and festive drinks disaster
Bill Ireland
Alleged killer shouted 'I hope he dies' after Fife security guard collapsed in Rejects…
Killer David Barnes.
David Barnes: How neighbours’ suspicions and airport luggage theft helped snare Fife murderer