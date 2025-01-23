Perth groundskeeper who showed woman photo of his self-pierced penis ‘misread room’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth groundskeeper who showed woman photo of his self-pierced penis ‘misread room’

David Bruscaglia's victim said she feared she was going to be raped when he turned up at her home uninvited and showed her the naked selfie.

By Jamie Buchan
David Bruscaglia
David Bruscaglia went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

A Perth groundskeeper who pestered a healthcare worker and showed her a photo of his DIY penis piercing was told by a sheriff: “You misread the room, very badly.”

David Romeo Bruscaglia’s victim said she feared she was going to be raped when he turned up at her home uninvited and showed her the naked selfie on his phone.

Bruscaglia, 57, was originally charged with stalking the woman at her home near the city’s Crieff Road.

But after a day of evidence at Perth Sheriff Court, he pled guilty to an amended charge of acting in a threatening or abusive way which caused his victim fear or alarm.

Prosecutors agreed there was no a significant sexual element to the offence.

‘Quite proud’

Giving evidence from behind a screen, the complainer, a 50-year-old healthcare worker, said she met Bruscaglia when she moved in to the block in 2019.

“He was the ground maintenance person. He was always about, doing work in the complex.

“All the neighbours knew him.”

David Bruscaglia went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

She said their interactions were “friendly” at first but later turned “a bit weird”.

One day, he turned up at her door and when she answered, he stepped inside.

She said she had not invited him in.

“That was the time he told me he had pierced his penis.

“I got the feeling he was quite proud that he had done it by himself.”

The woman said she felt “disgusted.”

Showed photo on his phone

Bruscaglia returned the next day and took out his phone to show her the nude photo.

“I honestly felt my blood going cold.

“I felt that I was about to be raped.

“I tried to make a joke about it and get him out of the house as quickly as possible.”

She said he had made comments in the days and weeks leading up to the incident.

He said he had not been having sex with his wife and told the woman she was “fit for her age”.

Perth Sheriff Court.

“I had spoken to my managers about this,” she said.

“They thought I was being groomed.

“It wasn’t right for him to be talking to me that way. He didn’t know me that well.”

The woman said she had been making coffee when he showed her the photo.

“I turned around and the phone was in my face,” she said.

“He had been making comments that he hadn’t been having sex, that I’m a single woman and now he’s putting a photo of his penis in my face.

“I did what I was always taught (at work) – to try and make a joke out of the situation and get him to leave.”

The court heard Bruscaglia returned to her flat days later to apologise.

Police interview

Asked by solicitor David Holmes if she had asked to see the photo because she was interested in the jewellery his client had used, the woman said: “I don’t wear jewellery and I absolutely did not say that.

“I felt threatened. It’s not normal for someone to pull out a picture of their penis.

“I don’t even see that from my patients.”

Bruscaglia admitted to police he said to her he had “pierced my knob” and confirmed it was a photo of his penis but added: “It could have been anyone’s.”

Asked how she reacted, he told police: “She said ‘oh my god, look at the size of that piercing’.”

He said the woman was a friend and insisted he was not looking for a relationship.

‘Significant error of judgement’

On the second day of the trial, Mr Holmes confirmed his client was pleading guilty to a “substantially amended complaint”.

Bruscaglia admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on December 1 2023 by attending her home uninvited and showing her an intimate photograph.

Mr Holmes said his client, who lost his job of 22 years after he was charged, is now working as a cleaner.

Sheriff Clair McLachlan told Bruscaglia: “You effectively misread the room very badly.”

She said: “I can see how this situation arose.

“However, it did give rise to a very significant error of judgement on your part and you saw the the distress that caused the complainer.”

Bruscaglia, of McDonald Court, Perth, was fined £500.

He was told he must stay away from his victim for a year under a non-harassment order.

