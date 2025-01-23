Castle Huntly prisoner absconded after being spooked by strangers at bus station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Castle Huntly prisoner absconded after being spooked by strangers at bus station

Martin Jackson bought himself a tent after disappearing from the open jail in August last year.

By Jamie Buchan
Martin Jackson
A violent prisoner who absconded from Castle Huntly, sparking a nationwide manhunt, was found camping on the west coast of Scotland.

Martin Jackson bought himself a tent after disappearing from the open jail in August last year.

Perth Sheriff Court heard how he had failed to return from day release, after being spooked by strangers at a bus station.

Members of the public were warned not to approach Jackson, who was serving a five year sentence for a gruesome golf club assault.

The 33-year-old appeared via video link and admitted a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He was sentenced to a further 10 months behind bars.

Day release

Fiscal depute Lee-Anne Barclay, prosecuting, said: “The accused had been moved from HMP Shotts to Castle Huntly in May 2024.

“He had been subject to two previous day release opportunities and numerous placements with a landscaping company, with no issue.”

She said: “At about 7.30am on August 28, the accused was authorised for day release and left Castle Huntly to catch a bus to Dundee from the Longforgan slip road.

“He was thereafter to catch a train to Ayr for a 12pm appointment with social workers.”

Ms Barclay said Jackson was due back at 6.30pm but failed to return.

Staff called police to report him missing later that evening and attempts to call his mobile went straight to voicemail.

The fiscal depute said he was eventually traced and arrested over the weekend and appeared on petition on Monday September 2.

She confirmed prosecutors did not know where he had been.

Being watched and followed

Solicitor Robert Logan, defending, said: “There were a rather unusual set of circumstances.

“He had been doing particularly well on his placements but there were difficulties with his unsupervised release days.

“On the one immediately preceding this incident, he had been convinced he was being watched by others and followed.”

Castle Huntly.

When he was released for the appointment in Ayr, he again believed he was being closely observed by people at a bus station.

Mr Logan confirmed his client had made it to the social work meeting.

“When he got back to the bus station, he thought he saw the same individuals again.

“He went to a local camping store and bought a tent.”

Jackson walked down a coastal pathway, a historic pilgrim’s trail, towards Cairnryan.

“There he met a member of the public and told him what he was doing.

“He walked on and not surprisingly that member of the public phoned the police.”

Jackson surrendered when he was later approached by officers.

Mr Logan said prison bosses were asked about concerns Jackson had about being watched and they were “satisfied that he wasn’t being paranoid”.

“Whether that means his concerns were real or not, I don’t know,” the solicitor said.

“Obviously there are other steps he should have taken.

“He is perfectly aware he should not have done things this way.”

Absconded to clear his head

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Jackson: “I take into account that you had previously returned from similar release days.

“This appears to have been opportunistic. However, I have to mark the gravity of what you did.

“It is clear that considerable resources had to be deployed to return you to custody.”

She said: “It is submitted to me that you felt a degree of threat and you absconded to clear your head.”

The sheriff said he should have reported any threats to authorities.

Jackson was jailed for 62 months in March 2022.

Glasgow High Court heard how he whacked a man with a golf club in a row over a sleeping baby.

His victim suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

