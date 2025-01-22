Alleged killer shouted ‘I hope he dies’ after Fife security guard collapsed in Rejects store, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alleged killer shouted ‘I hope he dies’ after Fife security guard collapsed in Rejects store, court told

The culpable homicide trial of mother and daughter Teresa and Nicola Gordon has started.

By Dave Finlay
Bill Ireland
Bill Ireland died at Rejects in Kirkcaldy. Image: Police Scotland

A mother standing trial with her daughter accused of killing a security guard at the Rejects store in Kirkcaldy shouted “I hope he dies” after the man collapsed, a court heard.

Teresa Gordon, 59, and Nicola Gordon, 37, have denied the culpable homicide of Bill Ireland, who was working at the department store at the time.

It is alleged that on January 6 in 2023 they assaulted him, struggled with him, attempted to wrestle a rucksack and jacket from him and behaved in an aggressive manner towards him.

They are accused of repeatedly striking him on the legs with a zimmer frame, shouting and swearing at him.

He suffered a cardiac arrest, fell to the ground and died.

Gordon senior and her daughter, both of Kirkcaldy, are also accused of stealing tins of paint and knife blocks from the shop.

Shoplifting

Security guard Graham Hutton, 38, told the High Court in Edinburgh that on the day of his death Mr Ireland, who was his supervisor, did not appear unwell.

He was asked if shoplifting was a problem at the store at St Clair Street and said the area was “quite bad for it”.

Mr Hutton said three days before the fatal incident Nicola and Teresa Gordon were seen at the shop, with the older woman walking with the assistance of a walking frame.

Police at the Rejects store.
Police at the Rejects store. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

He said they were seen to go past a cash desk and out the shop with “no attempt to pay”.

The younger woman was then seen to transfer tins of paint from a pink bag to a rucksack.

When they returned on January 6 in the company of another woman, Mr Hutton was in the security office with Mr Ireland.

Mr Ireland went to apprehend Nicola Gordon, who had put pots of paint in a rucksack.

Sick shout claim

Footage was shown to the court and Mr Hutton said she put up a struggle but Mr Ireland managed to get the bag with the goods off her.

Advocate depute Alan Mackay said Mr Ireland was almost back at the door of the office and was asked what he was doing and Mr Hutton replied: “He is shouting for assistance.”

Mr Ireland was then seen to collapse.

Ambulance personnel arrived and resuscitation attempts were made.

Mr Hutton said he was trying to keep the situation calm but Teresa Gordon was shouting abuse.

He said: “At one moment she shouted I hope he dies.”

The trial before Lady Ross continues.

