Alleged killer shouted ‘I hope he dies’ after Fife security guard collapsed in Rejects store, court told

A mother standing trial with her daughter accused of killing a security guard at the Rejects store in Kirkcaldy shouted “I hope he dies” after the man collapsed, a court heard.

Teresa Gordon, 59, and Nicola Gordon, 37, have denied the culpable homicide of Bill Ireland, who was working at the department store at the time.

It is alleged that on January 6 in 2023 they assaulted him, struggled with him, attempted to wrestle a rucksack and jacket from him and behaved in an aggressive manner towards him.

They are accused of repeatedly striking him on the legs with a zimmer frame, shouting and swearing at him.

He suffered a cardiac arrest, fell to the ground and died.

Gordon senior and her daughter, both of Kirkcaldy, are also accused of stealing tins of paint and knife blocks from the shop.

Shoplifting

Security guard Graham Hutton, 38, told the High Court in Edinburgh that on the day of his death Mr Ireland, who was his supervisor, did not appear unwell.

He was asked if shoplifting was a problem at the store at St Clair Street and said the area was “quite bad for it”.

Mr Hutton said three days before the fatal incident Nicola and Teresa Gordon were seen at the shop, with the older woman walking with the assistance of a walking frame.

He said they were seen to go past a cash desk and out the shop with “no attempt to pay”.

The younger woman was then seen to transfer tins of paint from a pink bag to a rucksack.

When they returned on January 6 in the company of another woman, Mr Hutton was in the security office with Mr Ireland.

Mr Ireland went to apprehend Nicola Gordon, who had put pots of paint in a rucksack.

Sick shout claim

Footage was shown to the court and Mr Hutton said she put up a struggle but Mr Ireland managed to get the bag with the goods off her.

Advocate depute Alan Mackay said Mr Ireland was almost back at the door of the office and was asked what he was doing and Mr Hutton replied: “He is shouting for assistance.”

Mr Ireland was then seen to collapse.

Ambulance personnel arrived and resuscitation attempts were made.

Mr Hutton said he was trying to keep the situation calm but Teresa Gordon was shouting abuse.

He said: “At one moment she shouted I hope he dies.”

The trial before Lady Ross continues.

