Wednesday court round-up — Cannabis mystery and festive drinks disaster

A young driver pranged a Land Rover after drunkenly driving home to Brechin from festive drinks.

Scott Littlejohn, 19, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit driving with excess alcohol (68 mics/22) just after midnight on Christmas Eve in 2024.

Littlejohn drove from Forfar to his home in Park Road, Brechin but police were alerted via 999 to his boozy journey.

They found the Discovery warm to the touch and extensively damaged.

Littlejohn, who has three points on his licence, told officers he had driven drunk, adding there was no point in lying.

The farm worker was banned from driving for a year and fined £320 by Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown.

Perthshire peeper

A Perthshire peeping tom concealed a phone camera inside a vase of flowers to spy on a 65-year-old woman in her bedroom. Andrew Thomas, a convicted sex offender, crept into his victim’s home and placed the hidden camera at the foot of her bed and returned regularly to check it.

Mystery drug

A motorist who drove in Perth with cannabis in his bloodstream cannot explain how the drug got into his system.

Matthew Brand appeared at the city’s sheriff court and admitted being behind the wheel of a DS vehicle with excess cannabinoid THC (2.2mics/ 2).

The 38-year-old was stopped while driving in Kinnoull Street, near Mill Street, on December 4 2023.

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, asked for a special reasons proof to hear arguments for not disqualifying his client.

“He accepts he was driving while his level was marginally over the limit but his position is that he did not know that he had taken cannabis.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC set a proof hearing for February 18.

Brand, of York Place, Perth, was not disqualified in the interim.

Violent game

A Fife man stabbed his friend in the wrist with a bread knife in an argument over a chess game. Douglas Whyte, 50, assaulted his neighbour with the blade as they played the board game and drank alcohol together.

Decade on register

A man who sent a sexually explicit video to a 15-year-old girl and later vandalised three cars in Fife has been given a jail sentence and put on the sex offenders register for a decade.

Michael Berry, 36, sent the teenager sexual messages and a video of himself masturbating via social media in December 2023 at an address in Dysart.

A jury convicted him of coercing an older child into looking at a sexual image and communicating indecently following a trial last month.

Berry previously pled guilty to three car vandalism offences, all aggravated by being committed on bail, which took place on a date in January last year in either Kinglassie or Dysart.

He admitted striking the windscreen of one car with an “implement”, causing damage.

Berry threw a brick at the windscreen of another, causing the it to break and threw a brick at a third car, causing a dent in the bonnet.

Jurors also found him guilty of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, making threats of violence and repeatedly kicking the door of a police vehicle during a journey to Kirkcaldy police station after being arrested in connection with the vandalisms.

Berry appeared from custody at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing and was jailed for a total of 22 months, backdated to January 15 last year when he was remanded.

Text taunt

A forensics student who carried out a drunken attack on a woman in Dundee has been put on the sex offenders register for five years. Paul Sherriffs assaulted the woman on a night out, then sent messages asking if he “was any good”.

Stalker

A Forfar man has been convicted by jurors of domestic offending over a four-year period.

Daniel Lovegrove stood trial at Forfar Sheriff Court and was found guilty of an amended charge of domestically-aggravated threatening or abusive behaviour.

Between April 2019 and January 2023, he was found to have acted in a string of concerning ways towards his former partner at addresses in his hometown and Dundee.

Lovegrove was unanimously convicted of sending the woman threatening and abusive messages and persistently asking to rekindle their relationship.

He made derogatory comments about her new partner and threatened him with violence.

Lovegrove, who has a prior stalking conviction, also phoned the woman’s workplace and other third parties and tried to obtain personal information.

He was convicted of blaming her for him attempting to take his own life and threatening suicide.

Reports were ordered ahead of sentencing on March 3 and Lovegrove’s bail was continued.

