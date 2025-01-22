Fife man lost half litre of blood after stabbing over game of chess

A Fife man stabbed his friend in the wrist with a bread knife in an argument over a chess game.

Douglas Whyte, 50, assaulted neighbour Luke Wardle with the blade as they played the board game and drank alcohol together at Whyte’s home on March 2 2023.

His victim lost about half a litre of blood and needed surgery to repair tendons left exposed by the 10cm laceration.

Whyte appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to plead guilty to assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and permanent impairment.

Stabbed

Prosecutor Douglas Thomson said the accused and Mr Wardle were playing chess in Whyte’s living room in Midfield Terrace, Steelend, near Dunfermline, and each had won a few games.

Mr Thomson said Whyte then “became aggressive” towards his neighbour, saying Mr Wardle “thought he was better than him” before someone mentioned a bread knife.

Whyte then went into the kitchen and Mr Wardle’s next recollection was feeling blood on his arm and knowing he needed to get out of the property, the fiscal said.

He went home, across the street, with blood dripping from the cut on his left wrist.

On arrival, police could see blood spatter on the road between the two addresses and they met ambulance staff giving first aid to Mr Wardle in his living room.

The fiscal said: “He was bleeding heavily from his wrist.

“Luke Wardle advised that the accused had stabbed him over an argument over a game of chess.”

‘I stabbed him’

Whyte was arrested and while being taken to a police vehicle stated: “I stabbed him.

“He goaded me. We were sitting playing chess.

“The guy has a bit of a drug problem and we had a bottle of whisky. I like a bit of rum.

“He came at me and he said, ‘go get a bread knife’ so I went and got one.

“I just hope he’s not f***ing dead.

“This is surreal to me. I am sitting in the back of a van. He’s not my best friend but I’ve no friends.

“I’m not trying to defend myself.”

Permanent impairment

The fiscal depute said Mr Wardle attended the emergency department at Ninewells Hospital for the 10cm cut.

His tendons were visible – one looked to be completely divided – and he had lost an estimated 500ml of blood.

Five days later, he underwent surgery to repair the tendons at the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

The court heard he needed a cast for several weeks and required hand therapy and has been left with a large scar and lump on his wrist that will never go away.

He has difficulties with strength and movement in his wrist, which has affected his ability to do his manual labour job as he is unable to operate all the machinery.

Defence lawyer Rusel McPhate said first offender Whyte is currently unemployed and suffers from anxiety and depression.

Sheriff Krista Johnston deferred sentence until February 19 for reports and continued bail but warned Whyte this is no indication of the eventual disposal for the “very serious matter”.

