Michael Tidser: Why Kevin McDonald is the perfect Dunfermline Athletic assistant

New Dunfermline head coach Michael Tidser has hailed the key role of his number two, Kevin McDonald.

The duo were announced as the latest management team at East End Park on Friday and kicked off their era with a satisfying 3-0 victory over Stenhousemuir in the Scottish Cup at the weekend.

Tidser had been boss at Kelty Hearts for a season and a half and was assisted in that time by McDonald, who had an earlier spell as Kevin Thomson’s right-hand man at New Central Park.

And the Newcastle-born former Hibernian and Airdrie United midfielder is now regarded as a vital component of the Pars’ new regime.

“Geordie [McDonald] has been with me for a good few years,” said Tidser, who was a player at Kelty during McDonald’s earlier stint at the club.

“He came in as soon as I got the job at Kelty. He was the first person I spoke to and he’s massive for me. The two of us are very aligned in terms of how we want to play.

“He’s got more experience in terms of on-the-pitch coaching, which was important to me. I do the other side in terms of management and I still lead the session.

‘Deserves an opportunity’

“He’s been great and he deserves an opportunity as well because of the work he puts in. And it’s a challenge for him as well, coming out of a part-time environment.

“It’s one we’re excited about and hopefully we can hit the ground running.”

McDonald’s coaching has won him widespread plaudits from those who have worked under him.

And Tidser has sensed instantly the impact the 39-year-old will have at Dunfermline.

“The boys have taken to Geordie already – I’ve spoken to a few of them privately,” he added.

“He’s an infectious character and he’s a good human being. He means well and he needs to bridge that gap between his relationship with the players and mine.

“He’s very good at that, but on the pitch he comes alive and has loads of enthusiasm.

“He understands the way we play. He’s by my side again and I’m pleased he’s here. I only had to ask him once and I knew his answer.

“I see managers changing, and stuff like that. But, as long as I’m here, Geordie will be here and hopefully it can be successful.”