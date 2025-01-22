Michael Tidser: Why Kevin McDonald is the perfect Dunfermline Athletic assistant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Tidser: Why Kevin McDonald is the perfect Dunfermline Athletic assistant

The pair worked together at previous club Kelty Hearts.

Dunfermline Athletic assistant Kevin McDonald with head coach Michael Tidser.
Kevin McDonald (right) is assistant to Michael Tidser at Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
By Iain Collin

New Dunfermline head coach Michael Tidser has hailed the key role of his number two, Kevin McDonald.

The duo were announced as the latest management team at East End Park on Friday and kicked off their era with a satisfying 3-0 victory over Stenhousemuir in the Scottish Cup at the weekend.

Tidser had been boss at Kelty Hearts for a season and a half and was assisted in that time by McDonald, who had an earlier spell as Kevin Thomson’s right-hand man at New Central Park.

Assistant Kevin McDonald and head coach Michael Tidser put pen to paper on their Dunfermline Athletic contracts.
Assistant Kevin McDonald (right) and head coach Michael Tidser have signed deals until 2017. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

And the Newcastle-born former Hibernian and Airdrie United midfielder is now regarded as a vital component of the Pars’ new regime.

“Geordie [McDonald] has been with me for a good few years,” said Tidser, who was a player at Kelty during McDonald’s earlier stint at the club.

“He came in as soon as I got the job at Kelty. He was the first person I spoke to and he’s massive for me. The two of us are very aligned in terms of how we want to play.

“He’s got more experience in terms of on-the-pitch coaching, which was important to me. I do the other side in terms of management and I still lead the session.

‘Deserves an opportunity’

“He’s been great and he deserves an opportunity as well because of the work he puts in. And it’s a challenge for him as well, coming out of a part-time environment.

“It’s one we’re excited about and hopefully we can hit the ground running.”

McDonald’s coaching has won him widespread plaudits from those who have worked under him.

And Tidser has sensed instantly the impact the 39-year-old will have at Dunfermline.

Assistant Kevin McDonald on the training pitch with the Pars players.
Assistant Kevin McDonald (centre) on the training pitch with the Dunfermline players. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“The boys have taken to Geordie already – I’ve spoken to a few of them privately,” he added.

“He’s an infectious character and he’s a good human being. He means well and he needs to bridge that gap between his relationship with the players and mine.

“He’s very good at that, but on the pitch he comes alive and has loads of enthusiasm.

“He understands the way we play. He’s by my side again and I’m pleased he’s here. I only had to ask him once and I knew his answer.

I see managers changing, and stuff like that. But, as long as I’m here, Geordie will be here and hopefully it can be successful.”

