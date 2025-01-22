JIM SPENCE: What is the survival plan at Dundee University?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Comment Home Opinion

JIM SPENCE: What is the survival plan at Dundee University?

Have those who managed to take the institution to the brink of disaster got any workable ideas on how to save it?

University of Dundee.
University of Dundee.
By Jim Spence

As a former Rector of the University of Dundee, I was asked to sign a letter supporting the restoration of the student pantry and free breakfasts which have been cut as the institution struggles with a £30 million black hole.

The future of the institution is threatened.

A student wrote to me saying: “Many of the poorest students rely on these cost-of-living measures.

“At very short notice the university cut all funding, amounting to about £140,000 a year.

“This is very little compared to the third of a billion the university spends annually but the effect it will have on the students who rely on them will be heavy.”

The plea gives a flavour of the almighty mess university management has made of running things, with no sign of a rescue scheme on the horizon.

I’d ask those currently in charge, just what is their survival plan?

Have those who managed to take the institution to the brink of disaster got any workable ideas on how to save it other than swingeing job and course cuts, and slash-and-burn tactics which will penalise the poorest students?

Jim Spence on stage making his address as he is officially named Dundee University rector in 2019.

With the university staring down the barrel of a £30m self-inflicted hole, those left holding the baby after Principal Iain Gillespie and Vice-Principal Wendy Alexander hot-footed it out of Dundee remain silent on whether they have any workable solutions to this grim situation

I’ve a suspicion they’ve no idea or interest in solving their cash crisis, assuming instead that the Scottish Government will ride to the rescue.

If that’s their solution, they may be on to a winner.

It would absolve them of any responsibility, since as many commentators have suggested, the university is too big to be allowed to fail.

University of Dundee incompetence

There’s little point in rehashing the incompetence which has got the university into this mess; what’s important is the plan to get out of it.

If they have no idea and are hoping for a taxpayer bailout, then just be honest and admit it.

That at least would show an element of the honesty and transparency which has been sadly lacking, and the absence of which is already doing significant harm to the standing and reputation of the university.

Of course, in admitting that they have no plans and are fully expecting to be saved from disaster by outside agencies, those on the university court who’ve been asleep at the wheel would also be in grave danger of damaging their own reputations beyond repair.

Dundee University faces a £30 million budget shortfall and principal Iain Gillespie has resigned. Image: University of Dundee
Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie resigned. Image: University of Dundee.

Now is the time for those in charge to be completely above board about how they intend to address the potential disaster they’ve managed to concoct.

Many potential students and their parents may already be having second thoughts about pursuing their studies at Dundee.

Might that have a knock-on effect meaning empty halls of residence and the reduced viability of some courses of study?

‘Government must step up’

Lecturers, researchers and other staff are seriously concerned about their futures and the best and brightest may well be contemplating other jobs and opportunities elsewhere.

And the Scottish Government must also be much more vocal about any plans they have to help out, amid a crisis for a university which is hugely important to not just Dundee, but Scotland.

Too many supposedly clever people have been involved in the oversight of this calamity and are acting like rabbits caught in the headlights as this potential car crash unfolds.

It’s time the rescue plan – if there is one – was unveiled.

More from Opinion

Former Asda boss Lord Rose.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Remote working’s loudest critics are same people who yearn for world that…
3
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB Dundee University column Picture shows; Rebecca Baird during her time at Dundee University, 2015-2020.. na. Supplied by Image: Supplied. Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Dundee University helped me build my life – but I wouldn’t look…
12
The 39A Stagecoach service had come in for criticism.
COURIER OPINION: Stagecoach campaign victory in Perthshire shows people power can prevail
2
Dundee University
CARLO MORELLI: How China folly and 'reckless' decision-making worsened Dundee University's financial crisis
13
Martel at Dens Park with her son, Chester. Image: Martel Maxwell
MARTEL MAXWELL: On a cold January night, there's no place I'd rather be than…
Dundee City Council chief executive Greg Colgan.
STEVE FINAN: My radical solution to council bureaucracy and tribalism in Dundee
23
First Minister John Swinney.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Why is SNP so afraid to talk about independence?
14
Broughty Castle could close. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
STEVE FINAN: My open letter to Broughty Ferry residents about your castle
25
The Knife Angel in Perth.
COURIER OPINION: Perth's Knife Angel should be catalyst for national conversation
The 39A Stagecoach service had come in for criticism.
SEAN O'NEIL: Thanks to Stagecoach the biggest hurdle we faced on dream holiday was…

Conversation