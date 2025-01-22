Banned driver caused three-car crash chaos in Dundee police chase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banned driver caused three-car crash chaos in Dundee police chase

Dylan Philip left the occupants of another car injured before levelling a lamp post.

By Ciaran Shanks
Land Rover crash
The Land Rover levelled a lamp post on Strathmore Avenue. James Simpson/DC Thomson

A banned driver caused a chaotic three-vehicle smash on a busy Dundee road, before colliding with a lamp post.

Dylan Philip was being chased by police at the time of the crash, which left the occupants of another car injured.

Philip drove a Land Rover Discovery across various streets before striking a taxi, which in turn hit a parked Citroen DS3.

The incident came over two years after Philip appeared in court to admit a previous high-speed police chase in the Riverside area of Dundee.

At the city’s sheriff court, the 27-year-old pled guilty driving dangerously on Byron Street, Brantwood Avenue, Johnstone Avenue, Clepington Road, Hospital Street and Strathmore Avenue on September 24 last year.

Crash on Strathmore Avenue, Dundee
The crash on Strathmore Avenue. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Philip failed to stop after being pursued by a police vehicle which had blue lights and sirens activated.

He repeatedly failed to slow down at junctions and caused the Land Rover he was driving to collide with the taxi.

The taxi – which was carrying a female passenger – spun and collided with the parked Citroen.

The occupants of the taxi were injured as a result.

Philip lost control of his own vehicle with pictures showing the extent of the damage caused by vehicle, who ploughed through railing and removed a lamp post from the ground.

The rogue driver was on a bail order which was granted four months earlier and was disqualified from driving.

Philip, of Balmuir Place, returned to court for sentencing following the preparation of social work and psychiatric reports.

Strathmore Avenue crash
Police at the scene. Image: James Simpson/ DC Thomson

No narration was provided by the Crown and Sheriff George Way did not hear mitigation from solicitor Larry Flynn.

The sheriff reviewed the reports which said Philip exhibited signs of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and personality issues.

After opting to place Philip on a community payback order, the sheriff said: “These are serious matters so it will be dealt with by way of a restriction of liberty order.

“These were very serious road traffic matters, driving while disqualified and driving in a way that put himself at considerable risk.

“It was a police chase and we know well in other situations those have ended in fatality.”

Philip will be subject to electronic monitoring between 8pm and 7am for six months.

A one-year supervision order was also imposed with a specific focus on mental health assistance.

He was hit with a four-year driving ban and must sit the extended test of competency in order to get his licence back.

