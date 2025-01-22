Banned driver caused three-car crash chaos in Dundee police chase

A banned driver caused a chaotic three-vehicle smash on a busy Dundee road, before colliding with a lamp post.

Dylan Philip was being chased by police at the time of the crash, which left the occupants of another car injured.

Philip drove a Land Rover Discovery across various streets before striking a taxi, which in turn hit a parked Citroen DS3.

The incident came over two years after Philip appeared in court to admit a previous high-speed police chase in the Riverside area of Dundee.

At the city’s sheriff court, the 27-year-old pled guilty driving dangerously on Byron Street, Brantwood Avenue, Johnstone Avenue, Clepington Road, Hospital Street and Strathmore Avenue on September 24 last year.

Philip failed to stop after being pursued by a police vehicle which had blue lights and sirens activated.

He repeatedly failed to slow down at junctions and caused the Land Rover he was driving to collide with the taxi.

The taxi – which was carrying a female passenger – spun and collided with the parked Citroen.

The occupants of the taxi were injured as a result.

Philip lost control of his own vehicle with pictures showing the extent of the damage caused by vehicle, who ploughed through railing and removed a lamp post from the ground.

The rogue driver was on a bail order which was granted four months earlier and was disqualified from driving.

Philip, of Balmuir Place, returned to court for sentencing following the preparation of social work and psychiatric reports.

No narration was provided by the Crown and Sheriff George Way did not hear mitigation from solicitor Larry Flynn.

The sheriff reviewed the reports which said Philip exhibited signs of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and personality issues.

After opting to place Philip on a community payback order, the sheriff said: “These are serious matters so it will be dealt with by way of a restriction of liberty order.

“These were very serious road traffic matters, driving while disqualified and driving in a way that put himself at considerable risk.

“It was a police chase and we know well in other situations those have ended in fatality.”

Philip will be subject to electronic monitoring between 8pm and 7am for six months.

A one-year supervision order was also imposed with a specific focus on mental health assistance.

He was hit with a four-year driving ban and must sit the extended test of competency in order to get his licence back.

