Car hits railings after 3-vehicle crash on Dundee street

A car has crashed into railings after a three-car collision on a Dundee street.

Police have been called to Strathmore Avenue, near the junction with Hospital Street.

The road is blocked near Kings Cross Hospital.

One onlooker said: “Police are directing traffic at the junction of Hospital Street and Strathmore Avenue.

“A Land Rover has careered right into fencing and a taxi and another car have been damaged.

“You just hope everyone is OK.”

The taxi driver said he was travelling with one passenger at the time.

He said: “Everything went black at the time of impact, and there was smoke in the taxi.

“All the airbags deployed at the time of the collision. It’s lucky we weren’t killed.”

John Jackson, 68, told The Courier his car was damaged during the incident.

He said: “My Citroen DS3 was parked here at the time.

“It looks like the Euro bins struck my car after the initial smash. I was shocked to see the extent of the damage.”

Resident David Dobson said there was a deafening noise at the time of the collision.

The 84-year-old said: “As soon as we heard the noise we thought, ‘What the hell has happened?’

“We saw the jeep had extensive damage to its front, and a lamppost has nearly landed in our garden after the impact.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more details.

