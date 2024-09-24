Car hits railings after 3-vehicle crash on Dundee street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Car hits railings after 3-vehicle crash on Dundee street

Emergency services have been called to Strathmore Avenue.

By Ben MacDonald & James Simpson
The crash on Strathmore Avenue. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The crash on Strathmore Avenue. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A car has crashed into railings after a three-car collision on a Dundee street.

Police have been called to Strathmore Avenue, near the junction with Hospital Street.

The road is blocked near Kings Cross Hospital.

One onlooker said: “Police are directing traffic at the junction of Hospital Street and Strathmore Avenue.

The road is blocked. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“A Land Rover has careered right into fencing and a taxi and another car have been damaged.

“You just hope everyone is OK.”

The taxi driver said he was travelling with one passenger at the time.

He said: “Everything went black at the time of impact, and there was smoke in the taxi.

“All the airbags deployed at the time of the collision. It’s lucky we weren’t killed.”

The silver jeep struck a lamppost. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

John Jackson, 68, told The Courier his car was damaged during the incident.

He said: “My Citroen DS3 was parked here at the time.

“It looks like the Euro bins struck my car after the initial smash. I was shocked to see the extent of the damage.”

An ambulance is also in attendance. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Resident David Dobson said there was a deafening noise at the time of the collision.

The 84-year-old said: “As soon as we heard the noise we thought, ‘What the hell has happened?’

“We saw the jeep had extensive damage to its front, and a lamppost has nearly landed in our garden after the impact.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more details.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

