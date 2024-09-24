Predator guilty of raping girl in Dundee flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Predator guilty of raping girl in Dundee flat

Craig Brett, 50, was told a prison sentence is 'inevitable'.

By Dave Finlay
Craig Brett.
Craig Brett.

A predator who sexually assaulted and raped an underage girl while she cuddled her toy panda is facing a lengthy jail sentence.

Craig Brett, 50, attacked the teenager at a flat in Dundee after telling her she had to be “a good girl” despite the victim pleading with him not to do it.

Brett made the 15-year-old wear white stiletto heeled shoes and licked her feet during the ordeal.

He denied attacking the girl but was convicted of abducting, sexually assaulting and raping her between July 16 and 18 in 2021 at the flat.

Brett prevented her leaving the address after threatening to harm her and took her phone and tablet to prevent her seeking help.

He seized her hand and led her to a bedroom at the property where the assault on the teenager began.

Failed to appear at trial

Brett denied a series of charges during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh but was found guilty of four offences.

A jury unanimously convicted him of raping the girl and also convicted him of sexually assaulting her when she was a younger child at another address in Dundee beginning when she was just aged nine.

He was also found guilty of acting in a threatening or abusive manner at the time of the rape by shouting swearing, threatening to kill her and her family members and to harm her cat.

Brett earlier admitted a further charge of failing to appear for a trial at the High Court in Stirling in January this year.

A warrant was taken for his arrest and he was subsequently remanded in custody to await his trial.

The court heard Brett has previous convictions but they were not for sexual offending.

Judge Alison Stirling placed him on the sex offenders register and said custody was “inevitable” so has sought background reports.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Rapist guilty and footballer on drugs charges
Edinburgh High Court sign
Conman posed as bank fraud investigator to rip off Tayside couple
Jamie Mullan
Fife roads menace receives prison term and ANOTHER lifetime ban
Xbox controller
Dundee 'mighty thief' swung drug pipe at Asda worker when caught stealing Xbox controllers
Alistair Maxwell appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook
Perth man jailed for 126th offence after Christmas Day police clash
Adam Fotheringham
Cyclist thrown from bike by overtaking student in Fife
Paedophile from Fife went on illegal campervan tour of Scotland's beauty spots
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Asda worker's £47k Lottery swindle and 126mph driver
Gavin Morrison outside Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Kirkcaldy flasher jailed for seven-year terror campaign
Craig McComb
Driver used car as 'weapon' to knock cyclist off bike in Glenrothes