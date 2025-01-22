Fife ‘body in the warehouse’ murder trial to feature in new BBC documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Fife ‘body in the warehouse’ murder trial to feature in new BBC documentary

Ean Coutts' remains were found more than a year after he was killed.

By Neil Henderson
Police forensic officers at the scene in Glenrothes.
Police forensic officers at the scene in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Fife ‘body in the warehouse’ murder trial is to feature in a new BBC documentary.

Murder Trial: Body in the Warehouse will give behind-the-scenes access to the trial of David Barnes, who was found guilty of killing Ean Coutts and dumping the 60-year-old Army veteran’s body on a Glenrothes trading estate.

Coutts was killed at his home in Kinglassie in 2019 before his body was hidden in a wheelie bin.

He was then dumped nearly five miles away at an abandoned warehouse on Whitehill Industrial Estate.

Ean Coutts and police at his home in Kinglassie. Image: Police Scotland/DC Thomson

Mr Coutts’ skeletal remains were found more than a year later in a wardrobe in the warehouse by an urban explorer.

Murder Trial will follow Mr Coutts’ family in their bid for justice and the trial of Barnes – who was jailed for life at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Screened over two nights, the documentary will feature Mr Coutts’ sister Audrey and two of his children, Emma and Louise.

Ean Coutts’ family to appear in Murder Trial documentary

Speaking ahead of the programme’s release, Emma said: “You kind of almost feel a sense of guilt in a way because we were estranged.

“But he was still our dad and there were still a lot of feelings there.

“You know we could have had that chance to get back in contact with him but the fact that someone’s taken that chance away for us to ever be able to reconnect with him, I think that was quite gut-wrenching.”

DS Scott Roxburgh, who led the investigation, said: “It was an area which had just been completely neglected for many, many years and this individual had been callously dumped.

Killer, David Barnes at Edinburgh High Court during the trial.
David Barnes at the High Court in Edinburgh. Image: DC Thomson
Police at Whitehill industrial estate where the body was discovered.
Police at Whitehill Industrial Estate, where the body was discovered. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“It was a pretty sad scene to be honest, certainly not where you want your loved one’s final resting place to be.”

The forensic techniques that helped bring Coutts’ killer to justice featured in the BBC documentary Expert Witness in November 2024.

Murder Trial: Body In The Warehouse is available to watch on BBC iPlayer from January 28.

It will also be broadcast on BBC Scotland on February 11 and 12 at 9pm.

More from Fife

Officers clocked the driver at 91mph.
Dunfermline driver accused of hitting 91mph in 40 zone
Glenrothes bus station.
Girl, 15, charged after man 'attacked' at Glenrothes Bus Station
Douglas Whyte
Fife man lost half litre of blood after stabbing over game of chess
Several lamp-posts light up the Saltire Centre car park in Glenrothes
Glenrothes car park operator issues map of 70 'easily visible' signs to defend fines
Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain in House of Commons chamber
Fife MP hopes lottery law change will hand hundreds of millions to charity
The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews. has cancelled its spa membership programme
Anger as St Andrews Old Course Hotel ends spa memberships for non-residents
Peter Batten
Sinister Fife sex offender turned up at MSP's office with burning paint tray
The Walmer Drive building in Dunfermline is also known as Comley Bank.
Plans for 37 flats on site of fire-ravaged Dunfermline city centre council offices
NHS Fife nurse Sandie Peggie. Image: Supplied.
NHS Fife nurse's lawyers argue trans doctor should be called a man at employment…
The Saltire Centre unit in Glenrothes formerly occupied by Xtreme Trampoline Park
Glenrothes Poundstretcher move into former trampoline park blocked for second time
2

Conversation