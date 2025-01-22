Fatal accident inquiry to examine Covid-19 deaths of prisoners at HMP Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Fatal accident inquiry to examine Covid-19 deaths of prisoners at HMP Perth

Alexander Drysdale, 65, and George Greenshields, 68, died in hospital after contracting the virus while at the jail.

By Jamie Buchan
HMP Perth.
HMP Perth. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

The Covid-related deaths of two Perth prisoners will be the subject of a fatal accident inquiry.

Alexander Drysdale, 65, and George Greenshields, 68, died in hospital after contracting the virus while at the jail.

They died within a day of each other in May 2020.

Greenshields had been convicted of murder at the High Court in Glasgow in 1988, after killing a homeless man, then burning his body.

He was given early release in 2005 and latterly moved to Perth, but was recalled under the terms of his life sentence the following year after pleading guilty to slitting a man’s throat.

It is understood Drysdale, originally from Kirkcaldy, was returned to prison on recall three months before he died.

At the time, the Scottish Harness Racing Club, of which Drysdale – known as “Zeek” – was a passionate supporter particularly in the 1980s and 1990s, paid its own tribute on social media, describing him as “one of trotting’s great characters”.

Mandatory inquest

The Crown Office confirmed that a joint inquiry will be held at Dundee Sheriff Court on March 6.

It aims to determine causes of death, examine the overall circumstances and look at whether any reasonable precautions could have been taken to minimise the risks.

Perth Prison
The inquiry will focus on the deaths of two prisoners who were serving time at HMP Perth. Image: DC Thomson

Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who will lead the inquiry, said: “The Lord Advocate considers that the deaths of Alexander Drysdale and George Greenshields occurred in similar circumstances, both deaths being attributable to the Covid-19 virus contracted while in legal custody.

“As such a fatal accident inquiry is mandatory.”

He said: “The lodging of the first notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the sheriff.”

History of violence

Greenshields was 54 when he was jailed for eight years for assaulting Neil Balfour at a flat in Perth’s Drumhar Court.

He struck his victim on the neck with a bread knife and left the blood-soaked man telling doctors, “I’m going to die”.

He was originally charged with attempted murder, and a judge said he had considered using discretionary powers to jail him again for life.

Greenshields’ licence allowed his release from the life term for the 1988 murder of James Griffin, who was hacked to death, burned and buried near his then-home in Dennistoun.

He was let out on parole in 2005 and had been living in Perth’s Stronsay Court.

After being free for just over six months he committed the brutal attack on Mr Balfour after he had been drinking.

Greenshields had married a Dundee woman in prison in 1999 after they struck up a relationship as pen pals but was living unemployed and single in Perth when he attacked Mr Balfour.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Land Rover crash
Banned driver caused three-car crash chaos in Dundee police chase
Douglas Whyte
Fife man lost half litre of blood after stabbing over game of chess
Andrew Thomas at Perth Sheriff Court
Peeping tom pervert used vase spy cam to record Perthshire woman, 65, in bedroom
Paul Sherriffs
Dundee student texted victim 'was I any good?' after sex attacks
Peter Batten
Sinister Fife sex offender turned up at MSP's office with burning paint tray
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Lorry driver banned and ambulance worker saved
Alan Radcliffe
Rapist broke court order with secret sleepovers at Kinross girlfriend's home
James Maris
Perthshire teen building 3D printed rifle in bedroom avoids prison
James Bates
Road rage Arbroath mechanic caused £8.5k damage in A92 crash
Steven Saunders
Dundee stalker sexually assaulted patients in hospital wards