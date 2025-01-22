Fatal accident inquiry to examine Covid-19 deaths of prisoners at HMP Perth

The Covid-related deaths of two Perth prisoners will be the subject of a fatal accident inquiry.

Alexander Drysdale, 65, and George Greenshields, 68, died in hospital after contracting the virus while at the jail.

They died within a day of each other in May 2020.

Greenshields had been convicted of murder at the High Court in Glasgow in 1988, after killing a homeless man, then burning his body.

He was given early release in 2005 and latterly moved to Perth, but was recalled under the terms of his life sentence the following year after pleading guilty to slitting a man’s throat.

It is understood Drysdale, originally from Kirkcaldy, was returned to prison on recall three months before he died.

At the time, the Scottish Harness Racing Club, of which Drysdale – known as “Zeek” – was a passionate supporter particularly in the 1980s and 1990s, paid its own tribute on social media, describing him as “one of trotting’s great characters”.

Mandatory inquest

The Crown Office confirmed that a joint inquiry will be held at Dundee Sheriff Court on March 6.

It aims to determine causes of death, examine the overall circumstances and look at whether any reasonable precautions could have been taken to minimise the risks.

Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who will lead the inquiry, said: “The Lord Advocate considers that the deaths of Alexander Drysdale and George Greenshields occurred in similar circumstances, both deaths being attributable to the Covid-19 virus contracted while in legal custody.

“As such a fatal accident inquiry is mandatory.”

He said: “The lodging of the first notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the sheriff.”

History of violence

Greenshields was 54 when he was jailed for eight years for assaulting Neil Balfour at a flat in Perth’s Drumhar Court.

He struck his victim on the neck with a bread knife and left the blood-soaked man telling doctors, “I’m going to die”.

He was originally charged with attempted murder, and a judge said he had considered using discretionary powers to jail him again for life.

Greenshields’ licence allowed his release from the life term for the 1988 murder of James Griffin, who was hacked to death, burned and buried near his then-home in Dennistoun.

He was let out on parole in 2005 and had been living in Perth’s Stronsay Court.

After being free for just over six months he committed the brutal attack on Mr Balfour after he had been drinking.

Greenshields had married a Dundee woman in prison in 1999 after they struck up a relationship as pen pals but was living unemployed and single in Perth when he attacked Mr Balfour.

