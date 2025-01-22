Casualties taken to hospital after crash on busy Dundee road

Police were called to a crash on a major Dundee road on Wednesday.

Officers attended the collision involving a black Seat estate and a parked Kia on Blackness Road, at the junction with Balgay Road.

Onlookers said the Seat suffered significant damage in the crash.

It is understood at least two people have been taken to hospital.

The extent of their injuries is not known.

One local said he saw an ambulance at the scene.

He said: “A paramedic crew were just leaving when I was driving past.

“There were three police units in attendance.

“It would appear the parked car that was hit has been shunted into another parked car.

“I hope everyone is OK.”

The Seat has now been removed from the scene and the road remains open.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.