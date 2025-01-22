4 police and air ambulance part of big emergency response at Arbroath park

An incident in an Arbroath park prompted a large emergency response.

The Scottish Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) helicopter and three ambulances were seen in the Victoria Park area on Wednesday afternoon.

A resident said she had seen the air ambulance, four police cars and three ambulances from the town centre and that the helicopter had landed in Victoria Park.

She also said that paramedics appeared to be at a nearby charity shop.

Another witness said: “All I know is that I saw a lot of police and 2 ambulances at 3.50pm.

“I hope whoever it was needed for makes a speedy recovery.”

An passer-by confirmed that emergency services had left the scene by 4.50pm.

The Scottish Ambulance Service and the SCAA have both been approached for further information.