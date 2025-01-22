EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University chief operating officer ‘on leave’

Dundee University’s chief operating officer is “on leave” from the troubled institution, The Courier can reveal.

The university confirmed Dr Jim McGeorge’s absence from work while management grapple with a financial crisis.

Dr McGeorge, who is also university secretary, is responsible for “efficient and effective” management of the institution.

The university has been in crisis since reporting a £30 million deficit and potential job losses in recent months.

Asked about Dr McGeorge’s status at the university, a spokesman confirmed: “Dr McGeorge is on a period of leave.”

The spokesman said there is no date set for any return to work.

The university would not confirm if the absence is directly linked to the cash crisis.

Senior resignations at Dundee University

The deficit and staff backlash at job losses led to Principal Iain Gillespie quitting his role before Christmas .

Earlier, vice-principal Wendy Alexander stepped down.

The director of finance resigned in August.

Staff are balloting for a potential strike.

The Courier has also revealed how schemes for poorer students are being cut in an attempt to balance the books.

The university claims on its website that Dr McGeorge oversees all high level legal and compliance affairs.

He is responsible for the university meeting statutory and regulatory responsibilities.

He works with the principal and senior colleagues to “deliver further improvements in the University’s academic and financial performance”.

Dr McGeorge is a graduate of Stirling and Liverpool universities, starting his management career at Abertay Dundee in 1996.

He was Deputy University Secretary at Stirling from 2007 and started his current position at Dundee in 2009

Dundee University ‘disaster’

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra said the university is in crisis.

“The University will inevitably require bridging finance to stabilise before any recovery is possible,” he said.

“Creditors and the government must believe in the management team in place and their ability to deliver against a plan.

“At the moment there is no trust and that can only be built with real transparency as to how this disaster has developed.”