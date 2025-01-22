EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University chief operating officer ‘on leave’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Politics

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University chief operating officer ‘on leave’

Dr Jim McGeorge is responsible for “efficient and effective” management of an institution grappling with a financial crisis.

Dr Jim McGeorge is a senior manager at Dundee University. Image: DC Thomson.
Dr Jim McGeorge is a senior manager at Dundee University. Image: DC Thomson.
By Andy Philip

Dundee University’s chief operating officer is “on leave” from the troubled institution, The Courier can reveal.

The university confirmed Dr Jim McGeorge’s absence from work while management grapple with a financial crisis.

Dr McGeorge, who is also university secretary, is responsible for “efficient and effective” management of the institution.

The university has been in crisis since reporting a £30 million deficit and potential job losses in recent months.

Asked about Dr McGeorge’s status at the university, a spokesman confirmed: “Dr McGeorge is on a period of leave.”

The spokesman said there is no date set for any return to work.

The university would not confirm if the absence is directly linked to the cash crisis.

Senior resignations at Dundee University

The deficit and staff backlash at job losses led to Principal Iain Gillespie quitting his role before Christmas .

Earlier, vice-principal Wendy Alexander stepped down.

The director of finance resigned in August.

Staff are balloting for a potential strike.

The Courier has also revealed how schemes for poorer students are being cut in an attempt to balance the books.

Jim McGeorge, chief operating officer, is on leave.

The university claims on its website that Dr McGeorge oversees all high level legal and compliance affairs.

He is responsible for the university meeting statutory and regulatory responsibilities.

He works with the principal and senior colleagues to “deliver further improvements in the University’s academic and financial performance”.

Dr McGeorge is a graduate of Stirling and Liverpool universities, starting his management career at Abertay Dundee in 1996.

He was Deputy University Secretary at Stirling from 2007 and started his current position at Dundee in 2009

Dundee University ‘disaster’

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra said the university is in crisis.

“The University will inevitably require bridging finance to stabilise before any recovery is possible,” he said.

“Creditors and the government must believe in the management team in place and their ability to deliver against a plan.

“At the moment there is no trust and that can only be built with real transparency as to how this disaster has developed.”

More from Politics

Dr Jim McGeorge is a senior manager at Dundee University. Image: DC Thomson.
John Swinney claims immigration plan can help Dundee University financial crisis
5
Fife MP Wendy Chamberlain in House of Commons chamber
Fife MP hopes lottery law change will hand hundreds of millions to charity
Dr Jim McGeorge is a senior manager at Dundee University. Image: DC Thomson.
NHS Fife nurse's lawyers argue trans doctor should be called a man at employment…
Dr Jim McGeorge is a senior manager at Dundee University. Image: DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Taxpayer bill revealed for report proposing £15 a DAY driving charge in Dundee
8
Dr Jim McGeorge is a senior manager at Dundee University. Image: DC Thomson.
Donald Trump in St Andrews: Why do US presidents love to golf in Scotland?
6
Dr Jim McGeorge is a senior manager at Dundee University. Image: DC Thomson.
Forfar mum hopes Carseview visit pushes SNP to improve women's mental health care
3
Dundee University
CARLO MORELLI: How China folly and 'reckless' decision-making worsened Dundee University's financial crisis
13
Dr Jim McGeorge is a senior manager at Dundee University. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee University union leader says Tay Cities Deal partly to blame for funding crisis
Dundee University
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee University cuts support for free breakfasts and food pantry
20
Dr Jim McGeorge is a senior manager at Dundee University. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee schools brace for cuts to posts aimed at poorer pupils
17

Conversation