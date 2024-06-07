Fife Man, 31, taken to hospital after being hit by bus in Fife village The casualty was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital. By Neil Henderson June 7 2024, 12:01pm June 7 2024, 12:01pm Share Man, 31, taken to hospital after being hit by bus in Fife village Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5003787/man-hit-bus-balmullo/ Copy Link The junction of Main Street and Pitcairn Drive in Balmullo. Image: Google Street View A 31-year-old man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a bus in a Fife village. Police and paramedics were called to Balmullo, near Leuchars, on Thursday evening after reports of a collision involving a bus and pedestrian. The incident happened at the junction of Main Street and Pitcairn Drive. The extent of the man’s injuries has not been confirmed. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving a bus and a man on Main Street, Balmullo, around 6.45pm. “Emergency services attended and the 31-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment. “Inquiries into the crash are ongoing.” A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 6.44pm on Thursday to attend a road traffic collision on Pitcairn Drive, Balmullo. “One ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to Ninewells Hospital.”