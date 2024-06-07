Man, 31, taken to hospital after being hit by bus in Fife village

A 31-year-old man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a bus in a Fife village.

Police and paramedics were called to Balmullo, near Leuchars, on Thursday evening after reports of a collision involving a bus and pedestrian.

The incident happened at the junction of Main Street and Pitcairn Drive.

The extent of the man’s injuries has not been confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving a bus and a man on Main Street, Balmullo, around 6.45pm.

“Emergency services attended and the 31-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries into the crash are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 6.44pm on Thursday to attend a road traffic collision on Pitcairn Drive, Balmullo.

“One ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to Ninewells Hospital.”