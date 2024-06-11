Fife Glenrothes man, 65, reported missing found safe and well An appeal had been launched to trace Hugh Lambie. By Ben MacDonald June 11 2024, 12:19pm June 11 2024, 12:19pm Share Glenrothes man, 65, reported missing found safe and well Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5006917/hugh-lambie-missing-glenrothes/ Copy Link Police say Hugh Lambie has been found safe and well. Image: Police Scotland A 65-year-old man reported missing from Glenrothes has been found safe and well. Hugh Lambie was reported missing from the Carfrae Drive area on Tuesday morning. Police launched an appeal to help find him. However, officers have since confirmed he has been found. Police have thanked members of the public who shared the appeal.