Fife Man charged in connection with St Andrews taxi rank assault Police were called to an alleged brawl early on Sunday morning. By Claire Warrender June 11 2024, 12:38pm June 11 2024, 12:38pm Share Man charged in connection with St Andrews taxi rank assault Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5006670/st-andrews-assault/ Copy Link A man has been charged in connection with the alleged assault in St Andrews. A 53-year-old man has been charged following reports of a brawl at a St Andrews taxi rank at the weekend. Police were called amid allegations of an assault on a 45-year-old man in the early hours of Sunday. It followed an alleged altercation in Bell Street in the heart of the university town. Fife Council previously said it works closely with police to investigate complaints. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal. A police spokesperson said: “Around 12.15am on Sunday June 9, police received a report of the assault of a 45-year-old man on Bell Street in St Andrews. “A 53-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”