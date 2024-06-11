Man charged in connection with St Andrews taxi rank assault

A 53-year-old man has been charged following reports of a brawl at a St Andrews taxi rank at the weekend.

Police were called amid allegations of an assault on a 45-year-old man in the early hours of Sunday.

It followed an alleged altercation in Bell Street in the heart of the university town.

Fife Council previously said it works closely with police to investigate complaints.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 12.15am on Sunday June 9, police received a report of the assault of a 45-year-old man on Bell Street in St Andrews.

“A 53-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”