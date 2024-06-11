Dundee council’s £200k city centre clean up plan ‘not a long-term solution’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee council’s £200k city centre clean up plan ‘not a long-term solution’

Local authority leader John Alexander confirmed last month that additional funding had been earmarked to go towards improving Dundee.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Dundee City Council has pledged extra money to clean up the city. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Dundee City Council has pledged extra money to clean up the city. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Opposition councillors have criticised a £200,000 plan to clean up Dundee city centre saying more needs to be done to tackle the issue of cleanliness.

Local authority leader John Alexander confirmed last month that additional funding had been earmarked to go towards improving the city.

The money will be spent on five measures that will “positively contribute” to Dundee’s environment and make it more attractive.

These are:

  • £65k will be spent on recruiting four temporary street cleaning staff on a six month contract. They will be deployed in the city centre.
  • £30k will be spent on the external hire of a sweeping contractor. This is a city wide initiative.
  • £30k will be spent on hiring a deck scrubber to be deployed in the city centre and district shopping centres.
  • £30k will go towards supporting community clean ups, citywide skip provision and waste disposal.
  • £45k will go towards the purchase of litter bins for the city.

Short-term solution

But the plan has been criticised by some opposition councillors, who instead called for the creation of a steering group to look at long-term approaches to city centre cleanliness.

Speaking at a climate, environment, and biodiversity committee meeting on Monday, councillor Fraser Macpherson said: “Short-term hire of equipment or temporary jobs – these people will get six months work and then that will be them.

“One-off community clean-ups really isn’t the long term solution here.”

Councillor Fraser Macpherson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan added: “We are not claiming to have all of the answers but what I would like to see is an increase in the depth and breadth of the council’s capability to keep on top of things.”

Motion rejected

The Liberal Democrat councillors tabled a motion to have a working group established and chaired by the executive director of neighbourhood services to spearhead more long-term ideas to tackle the mess within the city.

But this was rejected by committee convener Heather Anderson, who labelled the proposal “insulting”.

“I’m very conscious of how busy officers are and the idea that they are not thinking of long-term solutions is frankly a bit insulting”, she said.

“We are always trying to think of long-terms solutions within the resources that we have.”

More from Dundee

Police outside the Refill Station on Murraygate in Dundee on Tuesday after the break-in. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Girl, 13, and boy, 12, charged after 1am break-in at Dundee vape shop
The M&S store on Murraygate in Dundee is to close.
Dundee Murraygate M&S closing date confirmed ahead of move to huge new store
2
A police van was spotted racing across the grass at Baxter Park before the youths were arrested. Image: Supplied
Police van races across grass at Dundee park as teens arrested for 'possession of…
Car destroyed in fire on Baffin Street
Dundee car 'heard revving for 5 minutes' before being destroyed by fire
Dundee Sheriff Court
Fife teenager wrecks nursing career with drunken sexual assault in Dundee
Emergency services at the crash on the A92.
Woman taken to hospital as A92 Newport crash causes huge tailbacks
person hit on railway line
Services through Fife disrupted after person hit by train
missing Dundee ferret found in Forfar
Missing Dundee ferret found 15 miles away after 'hitching lift to Forfar'
2
Derek 'Decca' Heggie
Sheriff's apology to boxer Decca Heggie for Dundee sentencing delay
One of the damaged cars on Mains Loan.
Man, 22, arrested after several Dundee car wing mirrors broken

Conversation