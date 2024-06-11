Girl, 13, and boy, 12, charged after 1am break-in at Dundee vape shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Girl, 13, and boy, 12, charged after 1am break-in at Dundee vape shop

The Refill Station on Murraygate was targeted on Tuesday.

By James Simpson
Police outside the Refill Station on Murraygate in Dundee on Tuesday after the break-in. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police outside the Refill Station on Murraygate in Dundee on Tuesday after the break-in. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Two children have been charged after a break-in at a Dundee city centre vape shop.

The Refill Station on Murraygate was targeted just before 1am on Tuesday.

A glass panel at the shop was broken during the incident.

It is understood the goods stolen have been recovered.

Police visited the shop just after 9am while staff cleaned up.

A girl aged 13 and a 12-year-old boy have since been charged.

Kids reported to youth justice assessor after Dundee vape shop break-in

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 13-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy have been charged in connection with a break-in on Murraygate, Dundee, which was reported to police around 12.50am on Tuesday.

“A report will be submitted to the youth justice assessor.”

Staff at the Refill Station declined to comment.

Earlier this year, a Courier investigation revealed children as young as seven were vaping in Dundee.

One in 10 S4 pupils admitted to regular e-cigarette use in a Scottish health and wellbeing census in 2021 and 2022.

Elsewhere on Murraygate, the closing date for the Marks and Spencer store has been confirmed ahead of the opening of the new outlet at Gallagher Retail Park.

