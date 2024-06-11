Girl, 13, and boy, 12, charged after 1am break-in at Dundee vape shop

Two children have been charged after a break-in at a Dundee city centre vape shop.

The Refill Station on Murraygate was targeted just before 1am on Tuesday.

A glass panel at the shop was broken during the incident.

It is understood the goods stolen have been recovered.

Police visited the shop just after 9am while staff cleaned up.

A girl aged 13 and a 12-year-old boy have since been charged.

Kids reported to youth justice assessor after Dundee vape shop break-in

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 13-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy have been charged in connection with a break-in on Murraygate, Dundee, which was reported to police around 12.50am on Tuesday.

“A report will be submitted to the youth justice assessor.”

Staff at the Refill Station declined to comment.

Earlier this year, a Courier investigation revealed children as young as seven were vaping in Dundee.

One in 10 S4 pupils admitted to regular e-cigarette use in a Scottish health and wellbeing census in 2021 and 2022.

