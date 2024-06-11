Girl, 13, and boy, 12, charged after 1am break-in at Dundee vape shop

Two children have been charged after a break-in at a Dundee city centre vape shop.
The Refill Station on Murraygate was targeted just before 1am on Tuesday.
A glass panel at the shop was broken during the incident.
It is understood the goods stolen have been recovered.
Police visited the shop just after 9am while staff cleaned up.
A girl aged 13 and a 12-year-old boy have since been charged.
Kids reported to youth justice assessor after Dundee vape shop break-in
“A report will be submitted to the youth justice assessor.”