New Perth Lidl supermarket: Here’s where to see plans

Perth shoppers will be offered a preview of Lidl’s plans for a new city supermarket next week.

The discount chain wants to build its second Perth store on land close to McDiarmid Park.

It is holding two information events for the community on Wednesday June 19.

It comes after Lidl submitted a planning application for the site on the Crieff Road in February.

This is the second time the company has sought permission for this location.

Its last plans were withdrawn in 2022 following feedback from Perth and Kinross Council.

Lidl says it has addressed those concerns.

The plan now is for a 1,331sq metre food store, with space for 103 cars.

The site is currently rough ground, just along from St Johnstone’s stadium.

The retailer says it will create 40 jobs.

Here’s where to see new Perth Lidl plans

The plans will be on display to the public at the two informal drop-in events on Wednesday.

These are the Leonardo Hotel at Huntingtower, from 10am-1pm, and the Bertha Park Community Hub, 15 Adamson Avenue, from 2-5pm.

Lidl representatives will be on hand to answer questions.

Residents have already given an overwhelming thumbs-up to the suggestion of a new Lidl in Perth.

Of the 388 responses to the previous consultation, 94% of people were in favour.

Lidl has 113 stores across Scotland, employing more than 2,700 people.

Elsewhere in Perth, Aldi has paused works on its new supermarket at Pitheavlis, near Cherrybank, following a legal challenge from rivals Tesco.

Perth and Kinross Council has said it does not intend to appeal the ruling.

But more than 400 people have signed a petition calling for that decision to be overturned.