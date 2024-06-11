New Perth Lidl supermarket: Here’s where to see plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

New Perth Lidl supermarket: Here’s where to see plans

The Crieff Road store would be Lidl's second in Perth

By Morag Lindsay
Crieff road site, with Lidl logo on top
Lidl is planning a new store just off Crieff Road in Perth. Image: Google.

Perth shoppers will be offered a preview of Lidl’s plans for a new city supermarket next week.

The discount chain wants to build its second Perth store on land close to McDiarmid Park.

It is holding two information events for the community on Wednesday June 19.

It comes after Lidl submitted a planning application for the site on the Crieff Road in February.

This is the second time the company has sought permission for this location.

Its last plans were withdrawn in 2022 following feedback from Perth and Kinross Council.

Artists view of the proposed Perth Lidl supermarket.
How the new Perth Lidl store might look. Image: Lidl

Lidl says it has addressed those concerns.

The plan now is for a 1,331sq metre food store, with space for 103 cars.

The site is currently rough ground, just along from St Johnstone’s stadium.

The retailer says it will create 40 jobs.

Here’s where to see new Perth Lidl plans

The plans will be on display to the public at the two informal drop-in events on Wednesday.

These are the Leonardo Hotel at Huntingtower, from 10am-1pm, and the Bertha Park Community Hub, 15 Adamson Avenue, from 2-5pm.

Lidl representatives will be on hand to answer questions.

How the proposed new Lidl could look
Artist’s impression of the new Lidl store on Crieff road. Image: Lidl

Residents have already given an overwhelming thumbs-up to the suggestion of a new Lidl in Perth.

Of the 388 responses to the previous consultation, 94% of people were in favour.

Lidl has 113 stores across Scotland, employing more than 2,700 people.

Elsewhere in Perth, Aldi has paused works on its new supermarket at Pitheavlis, near Cherrybank, following a legal challenge from rivals Tesco.

Perth and Kinross Council has said it does not intend to appeal the ruling.

But more than 400 people have signed a petition calling for that decision to be overturned.

 

