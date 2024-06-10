Charlton Athletic favourites to sign Josh Edwards as Dunfermline defender edges closer to move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charlton Athletic favourites to sign Josh Edwards as Dunfermline defender edges closer to move

The Pars accepted bids for the left-back from The Addicks and Bristol Rovers.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline defender Josh Edwards and striker Lewis McCann celebrate the opening goal against Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dunfermline defender Josh Edwards. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Charlton Athletic could tie up the capture of Dunfermline defender Josh Edwards this week.

The English League One outfit have emerged as the favourites for the left-back’s signature.

Edwards was a man in demand this summer and both Charlton and Bristol Rovers had met the set asking price for the player.

The 23-year-old has subsequently held talks with both clubs as he weighs up his future.

Dunfermline Athletic FC defender Josh Edwards competes for the ball in a game against Inverness Caley Thistle.
Josh Edwards (right) has been a stalwart for Dunfermline in recent seasons. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

It is understood he was impressed during his discussions with Bristol, who finished one place above Charlton in 15th in League One this past season.

However, it appears the lure of a move to London to play under former Southampton, Luton Town and Stoke City boss Nathan Jones has proven too strong.

Edwards has spent the last five years with Dunfermline after joining from Airdrie in 2019 and has been a virtual ever-present during that time.

But for a 79th-minute substitution against Dundee United in March’s 3-1 win over Dundee United, he would have played every single minute for the Fifers in the league in 2023/24.

Attractive target

His performances were enough to land him a place in the PFA Scotland Championship team of the year and also attracted a host of suitors south of the border.

Barnsley had an offer turned down during the January transfer window as Dunfermline sought to avoid a relegation battle.

However, with the Pars taking up the option of a 12-month contract extension for next season, it is understood a release clause made Edwards an attractive target this summer.

East End Park manager James McPake will be hopeful of being given extra funds from Edwards’ fee to find a replacement.

