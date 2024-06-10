Charlton Athletic favourites to sign Josh Edwards as Dunfermline defender edges closer to move

Charlton Athletic could tie up the capture of Dunfermline defender Josh Edwards this week.

The English League One outfit have emerged as the favourites for the left-back’s signature.

Edwards was a man in demand this summer and both Charlton and Bristol Rovers had met the set asking price for the player.

The 23-year-old has subsequently held talks with both clubs as he weighs up his future.

It is understood he was impressed during his discussions with Bristol, who finished one place above Charlton in 15th in League One this past season.

However, it appears the lure of a move to London to play under former Southampton, Luton Town and Stoke City boss Nathan Jones has proven too strong.

Edwards has spent the last five years with Dunfermline after joining from Airdrie in 2019 and has been a virtual ever-present during that time.

But for a 79th-minute substitution against Dundee United in March’s 3-1 win over Dundee United, he would have played every single minute for the Fifers in the league in 2023/24.

Attractive target

His performances were enough to land him a place in the PFA Scotland Championship team of the year and also attracted a host of suitors south of the border.

Barnsley had an offer turned down during the January transfer window as Dunfermline sought to avoid a relegation battle.

However, with the Pars taking up the option of a 12-month contract extension for next season, it is understood a release clause made Edwards an attractive target this summer.

East End Park manager James McPake will be hopeful of being given extra funds from Edwards’ fee to find a replacement.