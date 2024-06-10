Up to 200 Angus homes left without internet after crash wipes out cables

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Up to 200 Angus homes left without internet after crash wipes out cables

Engineers say they cannot carry out an immediate fix due to a high-pressure gas pipeline.

By Kieran Webster
A BT Openreach van
An Openreach van. Image: Shutterstock

Up to 200 homes in Angus have been left without internet and phone lines after a crash wiped out cables.

Two poles and aerial cables were damaged following a smash at Fern, west of Brechin, over the weekend.

Openreach says the poles are near a high-pressure gas pipeline and a low-voltage power source, so they cannot be immediately replaced.

Engineers are now assessing options to reconnect the affected homes.

Openreach ‘sorry’ for internet outages after Angus crash

An Openreach spokesperson said: “The road accident has had a knock-on effect on our local network and the location makes the repairs particularly complex.

“We may have to bring in specialist engineers from the other infrastructure networks so the work can be done safely.

“We’ll work with them to get people reconnected as soon as possible, and we’re sorry for the loss of services.

“We’d like to thank Angus Council and Police Scotland for their support in the aftermath of this incident.”

When contacted by The Courier, Police Scotland said it was unable to provide details of the crash without being given more information.

  • Are you affected by the outage? Email livenews@thecourier.co.uk

Conversation