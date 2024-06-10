Up to 200 Angus homes left without internet after crash wipes out cables

Up to 200 homes in Angus have been left without internet and phone lines after a crash wiped out cables.

Two poles and aerial cables were damaged following a smash at Fern, west of Brechin, over the weekend.

Openreach says the poles are near a high-pressure gas pipeline and a low-voltage power source, so they cannot be immediately replaced.

Engineers are now assessing options to reconnect the affected homes.

Openreach ‘sorry’ for internet outages after Angus crash

An Openreach spokesperson said: “The road accident has had a knock-on effect on our local network and the location makes the repairs particularly complex.

“We may have to bring in specialist engineers from the other infrastructure networks so the work can be done safely.

“We’ll work with them to get people reconnected as soon as possible, and we’re sorry for the loss of services.

“We’d like to thank Angus Council and Police Scotland for their support in the aftermath of this incident.”

When contacted by The Courier, Police Scotland said it was unable to provide details of the crash without being given more information.