Pyro party in Fife town as Cupar Hearts win Scottish Amateur Cup

Pyrotechnics were set off in Cupar town centre as the town’s football team made a victorious return.

Cupar Hearts became the first Fife team in 34 years to lift the Only Sport Scottish Amateur Cup on Wednesday night, with a 2-1 win over Steins Thistle at Hampden.

And the triumph earns Sean Simpson’s side a spot in the Scottish Cup proper next season.

There were jubilant scenes in the Fife town as fans took to the streets to greet the winning team when they arrived home.

Scenes from the San Siro?! NO! SCENES in Cupar town centre after midnight as #CuparHearts returned to the Fife town as Champions of Scotland after winning the #ScottishAmateurCup final 2-1 v @AmsSteins at #Hampden. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/ngolOUHEoj — Michael Alexander (@C_MAlexander) May 11, 2023

It was after midnight when the team bus rolled into Cupar.

But that didn’t stop the singing, chanting and flares from delighted supporters.

Busloads of fans travelled to Hampden from Cupar

Around 1,500 fans made the journey to Hampden with Cupar Hearts to watch what was the team’s fourth Scottish amateur cup final.

And their efforts were worth it when Hearts finally got their hands on the trophy.

Only Sport Scottish Amateur Cup Winners 2022-23:

Cupar Hearts pic.twitter.com/0Bj5Pzx2KX — Scottish Amateur FA (@ScotAmFA) May 10, 2023

Cupar Community Council chairwoman Gina Logan was among those in the stand.

She said: “It was absolutely wonderful, a great turnout from the town.

“There were people of all ages – grannies, grandpas, mums, dads, babies…the whole community.

“There was a group of youngsters with drums, bugles and flags so there was a great atmosphere.”

And the party continued on the return to Cupar, with fans gathered at the Cross.

“I don’t know if there will be many kids at school today, to be honest!” laughed Gina.

Celebration event for Cupar Hearts

Cupar Hearts had the better start of the match and were 2-0 up at half time thanks to Richie Lawson and Liam Craig.

But Thistle pulled one back with a penalty in the second half, making for a nervy finish.

However the Fife side held on for the win, and became the region’s first champions since Leven’s Norton House in 1989.

The whole of Cupar was behind the team, with shops and other businesses decorated in the red and blue of the strip.

An official celebration is now being planned to mark the historic occasion.