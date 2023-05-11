Pyro party in Fife town as Cupar Hearts win Scottish Amateur Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Pyro party in Fife town as Cupar Hearts win Scottish Amateur Cup

Pyrotechnics were set off in Cupar town centre as the town's football team made a victorious return.

By Claire Warrender
Celebration after Cupar Hearts won the Scottish Amateur Cup
Pyrotechnics in Cupar town centre to mark Cupar Hearts' historic win. Image: Supplied by Michael Alexander.

Cupar Hearts became the first Fife team in 34 years to lift the Only Sport Scottish Amateur Cup on Wednesday night, with a 2-1 win over Steins Thistle at Hampden.

And the triumph earns Sean Simpson’s side a spot in the Scottish Cup proper next season.

There were jubilant scenes in the Fife town as fans took to the streets to greet the winning team when they arrived home.

It was after midnight when the team bus rolled into Cupar.

But that didn’t stop the singing, chanting and flares from delighted supporters.

Busloads of fans travelled to Hampden from Cupar

Around 1,500 fans made the journey to Hampden with Cupar Hearts to watch what was the team’s fourth Scottish amateur cup final.

And their efforts were worth it when Hearts finally got their hands on the trophy.

Cupar Community Council chairwoman Gina Logan was among those in the stand.

She said: “It was absolutely wonderful, a great turnout from the town.

“There were people of all ages – grannies, grandpas, mums, dads, babies…the whole community.

“There was a group of youngsters with drums, bugles and flags so there was a great atmosphere.”

And the party continued on the return to Cupar, with fans gathered at the Cross.

“I don’t know if there will be many kids at school today, to be honest!” laughed Gina.

Celebration event for Cupar Hearts

Cupar Hearts had the better start of the match and were 2-0 up at half time thanks to Richie Lawson and Liam Craig.

But Thistle pulled one back with a penalty in the second half, making for a nervy finish.

However the Fife side held on for the win, and became the region’s first champions since Leven’s Norton House in 1989.

The whole of Cupar was behind the team, with shops and other businesses decorated in the red and blue of the strip.

An official celebration is now being planned to mark the historic occasion.

