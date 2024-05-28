25 pictures capturing Levenmouth rail link transformation revealed by man behind popular Facebook page

Leven photographer Jim Hamilton spent almost two years documenting progress on the Levenmouth rail link.

The 76-year-old was out in all weathers, hanging over bridges and fences to capture the best shots of the ongoing work.

And he shared many of his pictures on his Facebook page, Levenmouth Building a Railway, to keep people informed.

Few people knew who was behind the page, Jim preferring to remain anonymous.

In fact, so precious is his anonymity to him he would not allow us to photograph him.

However, he revealed he spent his working life with legendary Leven photographer GW Harvey and took or printed hundreds of wedding pictures – among many other images – over the years.

Levenmouth rail link pictures: History in the making

When work began on the Levenmouth rail link at the end of 2022, Jim realised he was witnessing history in the making and decided to document it.

He wanted to share his pictures with locals and Leven ex-pats.

And he now intends to donate his images to the Fife Archives.

Armed with an iPhone and a drone, Jim enjoyed his task but says his biggest enemy was the weather.

“I take my hat off to the workers,” he says. “They were out even when it was chucking it down and blowing a gale.

“I’ve become engrossed with it and over the last two or three months the work was very fast.

“All of a sudden, they’ve built a station!”

Now, with trains due to start running on the line in just a few days time, Jim shares his archive with us.