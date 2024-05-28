25 pictures capturing Levenmouth rail link transformation revealed by man behind popular Facebook page

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
25 pictures capturing Levenmouth rail link transformation revealed by man behind popular Facebook page

Leven photographer Jim Hamilton documented the building of the railway from day one and has shared his pictures with us.

By Claire Warrender
Leven photographer Jim Hamilton spent almost two years documenting progress on the Levenmouth rail link.

The 76-year-old was out in all weathers, hanging over bridges and fences to capture the best shots of the ongoing work.

And he shared many of his pictures on his Facebook page, Levenmouth Building a Railway, to keep people informed.

Few people knew who was behind the page, Jim preferring to remain anonymous.

In fact, so precious is his anonymity to him he would not allow us to photograph him.

However, he revealed he spent his working life with legendary Leven photographer GW Harvey and took or printed hundreds of wedding pictures – among many other images – over the years.

Levenmouth rail link pictures: History in the making

When work began on the Levenmouth rail link at the end of 2022, Jim realised he was witnessing history in the making and decided to document it.

He wanted to share his pictures with locals and Leven ex-pats.

And he now intends to donate his images to the Fife Archives.

Jim took pictures of the Levenmouth rail link sit before work even started
The site of Leven railway station in November 2022 before work began. Image: Jim Hamilton/Levenmouth Building a Railway.

Armed with an iPhone and a drone, Jim enjoyed his task but says his biggest enemy was the weather.

“I take my hat off to the workers,” he says. “They were out even when it was chucking it down and blowing a gale.

“I’ve become engrossed with it and over the last two or three months the work was very fast.

“All of a sudden, they’ve built a station!”

Now, with trains due to start running on the line in just a few days time, Jim shares his archive with us.

The site of Cameron Bridge railway station in November 2022.
The site of Cameron Bridge railway station in November 2022. Image: Jim Hamilton/Levenmouth Building a Railway.
Tonnes of red ballast waiting to be laid in December 2022.
Tonnes of red ballast waiting to be laid in December 2022. Image: Jim Hamilton/Levenmouth Building a Railway.
Track bed work on the Levenmouth rail link begins at Leven. Image: Jim Hamilton/Levenmouth Building a Railway.
Removal of the old track bed at Leven in February 2023.
Removal of the old track bed at Leven in February 2023. Image: Jim Hamilton/Levenmouth Building a Railway.
Progress at Cameron Bridge in February 2023. Image: Jim Hamilton/Levenmouth Building a Railway.
The site of Leven station in March 2023.
The site of Leven station in March 2023. Image: Jim Hamilton/Levenmouth Building a Railway.
The Bawbee Bridge closes for strengthening works and a temporary bridge opens in Leven. Image: Jim Hamilton/Levenmouth Building a Railway.
Bawbee Bridge demolition starts. Image: Jim Hamilton/Levenmouth Building a Railway.
Ballast laid at Cameron Bridge June 2023
Ballast laid at Cameron Bridge in June 2023. Image: Jim Hamilton/Levenmouth Building a Railway.
Track fitting at Cameron Bridge, July 2023.
Track fitting at Cameron Bridge, July 2023. Image: Jim Hamilton/Levenmouth Building a Railway.
The rail head reaches Mountfleurie, July 2023. Image: Jim Hamilton/Levenmouth Building a Railway.
Heading towards the Iron Bridge, July 2023. Image: Jim Hamilton/Levenmouth Building a Railway.
Rebuilding the Bawbee bridge.
Rebuilding the Bawbee Bridge, July 2023. Image: Jim Hamilton/Levenmouth Building a Railway.
Another of Jim's pictures shows building points on the Levenmouth rail link.
Building points on the Levenmouth rail link. Image: Jim Hamilton/Levenmouth Building a Railway.
Cameron Bridge station with platforms as work progresses on the Levenmouth rail link.
Cameron Bridge station with platforms in November 2023, as work on the Levenmouth rail link progresses. Image: Jim Hamilton/Levenmouth Building a Railway.
Leven station platforms built as part of Levenmouth rail link.
The next of Jim’s Levenmouth rail link pictures shows platforms at Leven station in December 2024. Image: Jim Hamilton/Levenmouth Building a Railway.
Welding the rails in January 2024. Image: Jim Hamilton/Levenmouth Building a Railway.
The Leven station sign goes up, January 2024.
The Leven station sign goes up, January 2024. Image: Jim Hamilton/Levenmouth Building a Railway.
Driver training begins on the line in January 2024. Image: Jim Hamilton/Levenmouth Building A Railway
The Leven station building in January 2024.
The Leven station building in January 2024. Image: Jim Hamilton/Levenmouth Building a Railway.
Cameron Bridge station, March 2024. Image: Jim Hamilton/Levenmouth Building a Railway.
The Leven station building, April 2024.
The Leven station building, April 2024. Image: Jim Hamilton/Levenmouth Building a Railway.
Leven railway station car park.
Leven railway station car park last week. Image: Jim Hamilton/Levenmouth Building a Railway.

Conversation