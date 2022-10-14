Dream move into Moto2 World Championship for Perth motorcycle racer Rory Skinner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dream move into Moto2 World Championship for Perth motorcycle racer Rory Skinner

By Graham Brown
October 14 2022, 11.35am
Rory Skinner on the podium at Cadwell Park earlier this season. Image: RorySkinner.com
Rory Skinner on the podium at Cadwell Park earlier this season. Image: RorySkinner.com

Perth’s Rory Skinner will be on the Moto2 World Championship grid next season after landing a dream move to motorcycling’s Grand Prix support class.

The two-year deal with American Racing Team takes the Tayside 21-year-old a step closer to his ambition of becoming a MotoGP rider.

2018 British Talent Cup victor Skinner was also British Supersport’s youngest ever champion.

In a nation renowned for producing motorsport legends, he’s the latest shining prospect on two wheels.

And the Moto2 deal is a major boost for the young star whose superb British Superbike Championship season ended in a horror crash in September.

Rory Skinner
Rory Skinner (No. 11) in BSB action at Oulton Park. Image: Double Red

Shone in wildcard outings

Former Perth High pupil Skinner has penned a two-year deal with the California-based outfit.

He made two wildcard Moto2 World Championship appearances with American Racing Team at Silverstone and Austria’s Red Bull Rin this season.

“Racing in the Grand Prix paddock is every rider’s dream, and opportunities like these don’t come along often,” said Skinner.

“American Racing feels like the perfect team to make my full-time Moto2 debut with.

“I am under no illusions as to just how competitive Moto2 is.

“I will be doing everything I can to repay the faith they’ve shown in me, and I also want to thank all the people who have supported me in the past four seasons in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship paddock.

“I am very lucky to have worked with some amazing people who have helped me develop as both a person and a rider in what is a high-level championship.”

GP paddock showcase

American Racing Team director John Hopkins said: “We’re really excited to be bringing Rory on board.

“He is an exceptional talent, which we’ve known from the beginning of working with him.

“It’s very difficult these days to get people to see the talent of riders outside of the Grand Prix paddock, which is the main reason for the wildcards he did with the team earlier this year.

Rory Skinner Knockhill
Rory Skinner on the podium at his home BSB round at Knockhill. Image: Iain Struthers/Bennetts BSB Championship

“He showed how exceptional he is with his speed having never been on the Moto2 bike before.

“We know it’ll be a difficult start but we’re all up for the challenge.

“Rory’s mental approach is what proves to me that he will be competitive and with that, we’ll be ensuring that he has every tool to be able to carry that through.”

Impressed in BSB

The young ace was in set to battle out BSB’s championship showdown finale at Brands Hatch on his Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Racing Kawasaki.

But he suffered multiple fractures in his hand after being thrown onto the rear wheel of a rival’s bike in a high-speed crash.

His Moto2 campaign is scheduled to get underway at Portugal’s Portimao circuit in March.

A provisional 21-race calendar will take Skinner around the globe to circuits including Australia’s Philip Island, Circuit of the Americas, Motegi in Japan and the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

