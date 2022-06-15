Bumper crowd back for Knockhill British Superbikes action

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Knockhill is ready for its biggest crowd since the pandemic struck when Bennetts British Superbikes action hits the track this weekend.

And the packed event has the makings of a real treat for what looks like being a bumper crowd over three-days of 170mph thrills.

Alongside July’s British Touring Car Championship, BSB is the big date on the Knockhill calendar.

But it’s the first time in three years a capacity crowd can flock there.

Covid restrictions cut last year’s spectator tally to just 1,000.

TT ace fresh from Isle of Man success

So they will relish the fight among riders who include two home-grown championship contenders and a star fresh from four wins in the legendary Isle of Man TT races.

Knockhill events director Stuart Gray says he expects the spectator banking to be packed.

“These racers are among the best in the world so it’s great to see the British Superbikes return to Knockhill,” he said.

“The campsite is sold out and there are waiting lists for the hospitality facilities.

“Advance ticket sales have been really strong.

“But this is also the first year in the last three that people can pay on the day so we won’t know the final figure until Sunday.

“Hopefully bike racing fans are so desperate to get back that it might even be a record-breaker.”

Rory Skinner set to thrill

Perth’s Rory Skinner is guaranteed huge home-crowd backing.

He bagged two second places at Knockhill in his 2021 rookie BSB campaign.

And the 21-year-old racer is building a solid campaign on his Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki.

Skinner currently sits fifth in the BSB standings.

“The way to win a championship is to be consistent and that’s exactly what Rory has done so far this season,” says Stuart.

“He loves Knockhill so we know how much he will want to keep that going for all the fans here.”

And reigning champ Tarran Mackenzie is rebuilding his title defence after the pre-season setback of a broken ankle in a Silverstone testing accident.

Stuart added: “It’s a long time since we have had two Scots who are real contenders for the BSB championship so I’m sure that will be something the fans enjoy seeing this weekend.”

Hickman on a high

The stellar line-up includes FHO Racing ace Peter Hickman, fresh from four victories in the 2022 Isle of Man TT.

35-year-old Hicky’s haul included the blue riband Senior event.

“Peter came straight here from the Isle of Man to get settled in for this weekend,” said Stuart.

“We’re thrilled to have him here for the event which is our fastest show of the year.”

There is a 13-race programme across the weekend, including one BSB race on Saturday and two on Sunday.

But Friday also offers a full day of practice action for fans heading early to Fife.

Support categories include British Supersport, Superstock 1000 and sidecars.

“The entry is so impressive, as are the teams and the whole set up with some 2,500 coming and staying in Fife for four days or more,” said Stuart.