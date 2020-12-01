Tayside motorcycle star Rory Skinner is to make the step up to the Bennetts British Superbike Championship on the back of his sensational 2020 season.

The Perth 19-year-old has signed for the FS-3 Racing Kawasaki squad for 2021 .

It comes after a dominant campaign which saw him become the youngest ever British Supersport champion.

Skinner will join Lee Jackson in the official Kawasaki UK backed team run by Nigel Snook and Darren Fry.

His new-for-2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR, is an evolution of the 200bhp machine which has won the Superbike World Championship for the past six years in the hands of Jonathan Rea.

Skinner won inaugural Talent Cup in 2018

“I’m delighted to be joining FS-3 Kawasaki,” said Rory.

“From the minute I met Darren and Nigel I clicked with them and feel they are the right team for me at this stage in my career.

BSB is the toughest and most prestigious national championship in the world and racing here can only help me develop as rider. Rory Skinner

“They’re a relatively young team but they’ve already proven to be race winners and, like me, are very ambitious.”

“There were several options to go to world supersport in 2021 but BSB is the toughest and most prestigious national championship in the world.

“Racing here can only help me develop as rider,” said the teenager.

“Kawasaki UK are right behind the project and I can’t wait to get out and start testing properly in April.

“Before then I am planning some track days to get used to the extra power of the 1000cc bike and the feeling from the Pirelli slicks.”

BSB season opener at Oulton Park

Team owner Nigel Snook said: “Always keen to support talented young riders, we’re delighted to welcome Rory to the team.

“Building on his experience in the Red Bull Rookies MotoGP Cup, FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship and winner of the inaugural British Talent Cup, Rory is now ready to test his skills against some of the best superbike riders in the world.”

Skinner’s untouchable Supersport season saw him wrap up the title at Donington Park with a round of the championship remaining.

Round one of the 2021 season is scheduled for Cheshire’s Oulton Park on the first weekend in May.