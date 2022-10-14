Comfort Food Friday: Make a real saving by swapping chicken for pork in this tempting curry recipe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Comfort Food Friday: Make a real saving by swapping chicken for pork in this tempting curry recipe

By Brian Stormont
October 14 2022, 11.45am
Specially Selected pork curry.
Specially Selected pork curry.

This autumn, Make It Scotch wants to inspire people to mix up their routine by switching to Specially Selected Pork.

As bills soar, consumers can make a real saving by swapping chicken for pork.

Specially Selected Pork is the perfect protein for creating both comforting midweek meals and Friday night “fakeaways”.

Specially Selected pork curry in a hurry

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

  • 350g Specially Selected Pork fillet, trimmed of excess fat and silver skin
  • A pinch of salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 2 tbsp medium curry powder
  • 2 tbsp Scottish rapeseed oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed
  • 2 onions, peeled and chopped
  • 100g spinach
  • 150g frozen green beans
  • 400g can cooked chickpeas, drained
  • 400ml can reduced fat coconut milk

Method

  1. On a chopping board, slice the pork into 1cm thick pieces. Put in a large bowl, mix in the seasoning and the curry powder. Cover and leave to stand while you make the sauce.
  2. Heat half the oil in a frying pan until hot and add the garlic and onion. Stir fry for two minutes, then reduce the heat to low, cover the pan and leave to cook gently for 10 minutes until softened.
  3. Stir in the spinach, frozen beans, chickpeas and some seasoning and stir fry for one minute to mix. Increase the heat until the contents are steaming, then re-cover and cook gently for 6-7 minutes until the spinach has wilted (or become tender). Set aside.
  4. While the sauce is cooking, heat the oil in another frying pan until hot and stir fry the pork for 7-8 minutes until browned all over and cooked through.
  5. Add the pork and pan juices to the vegetables and pour in the coconut milk. Stir well, bring to the boil, then simmer gently, stirring, for a further 2-3 minutes until all is cooked through.
  6. To serve, spoon the pork and sauce over freshly cooked golden rice. Serve with fresh mango chutney and fresh coriander if liked.
  7. For the mango chutney, combine 100g chopped prepared mango, 20g chopped red onion and 60g chopped cucumber.
  8. Mix two tsp white wine vinegar with one tsp honey and mix into the salad along with some seasoning. Sprinkle with chopped red chilli if liked.

Tip: For golden rice or grains, simply add one tsp ground turmeric to the rice cooking water and cook in the usual way.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Food & Drink

skotoberfest
Everything you need to know about beer festival Skotoberfest taking place in Dundee this…
Some drinks from the West House in Dundee that you can enjoy during Dundee Cocktail Week.
The top 9 drinks you need to try during Dundee Cocktail Week
Specially Selected pork curry.
Fife man toasts being named UK’s best champagne retailer
Specially Selected pork curry.
Midweek meal: Recreate Mary Berry’s Tuscan chicken for an impressive one-pot dish
Volunteers setting down cakes at Cake Fest 2018. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Cake Fest Perth and Kinross returns with plans to make a giant, fully edible…
Specially Selected pork curry.
UK pizza brand Fireaway to open first store in Dunfermline this month
The Fife Whisky Festival team with Luvians and Daftmill distillery representatives and individuals from the charity Age Concern Cupar. Image: Fife Whisky Festival.
Fife Whisky Festival raises more than £4k for local charity - and sells out…
Nicoll's Steakhouse in Perth.
Perth steakhouse closes for 'foreseeable future' due to staff shortages blamed on Covid and…
Specially Selected pork curry.
Burntisland burger joint's hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
Chocolate cookie pie recipe. Image: PA/Chris Terry
Sweet treats: You won't be able to get enough of Nadiya Hussain's chocolate cookie…

Most Read

1
Damage done to the Caird Park course in Dundee.
Dundee golf course ‘decimated’ in worst theft and vandalism seen in decades
2
2
Specially Selected pork curry.
Jail for Dundee events firm boss who molested girl, 12, at Perthshire caravan park
3
Specially Selected pork curry.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
4
The Invergowrie footbridge, built in 1847, will be demolished and rebuilt under east coast electrification plans
7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and…
5
Specially Selected pork curry.
John McGinn wanted to join Dundee United but Tangerines signed Rodney Sneijder instead
6
Three views of the train passing through Arbroath
Why a ‘Flying Banana’ train was shooting blue laser beams in Arbroath
7
Specially Selected pork curry.
Concern for missing Glenrothes pensioner with ‘poor health’
8
The M&S Foodhall at Gallagher Retail Park in Dundee
Dundee M&S reopens following serious assault and break-in
9
The living Christmas tree is on the Nethergate.
Living Christmas tree will be in Dundee city centre 365 days a year
10
Specially Selected pork curry.
EXCLUSIVE: Craig Sibbald opens up on being sidelined at Dundee United and Liam Fox…

More from The Courier

Specially Selected pork curry.
Motorist killed in A9 crash involving two cars and van towing trailer named
Specially Selected pork curry.
A9 closed in both directions near Blair Atholl after crash
Specially Selected pork curry.
Why St Leonards School has scooped a national award for International Student Experience
Lateral flow test kit showing a positive test result
Covid Scotland: Dundee case numbers decline as rest of Tayside and Fife rises
Dundee new activity centre
Bowling alley in former Toys R Us at Dundee Kingsway gets green light
Specially Selected pork curry.
Former All Black to visit Dundee rugby team set up in memory of player…
Specially Selected pork curry.
Fife rapist attacked teenager in his car after she mistook it for taxi
Specially Selected pork curry.
VIDEO: Dunkeld pair arrested for police van stunt during London climate change protests
Specially Selected pork curry.
Dream move into Moto2 World Championship for Perth motorcycle racer Rory Skinner
Specially Selected pork curry.
19 of the best pictures as Dundee's Botanic Garden hosts Enchanted Forest-esque show

Editor's Picks

Most Commented