Comfort Food Friday: Make a real saving by swapping chicken for pork in this tempting curry recipe

This autumn, Make It Scotch wants to inspire people to mix up their routine by switching to Specially Selected Pork.

As bills soar, consumers can make a real saving by swapping chicken for pork.

Specially Selected Pork is the perfect protein for creating both comforting midweek meals and Friday night “fakeaways”.

Specially Selected pork curry in a hurry

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

350g Specially Selected Pork fillet, trimmed of excess fat and silver skin

A pinch of salt and freshly ground pepper

2 tbsp medium curry powder

2 tbsp Scottish rapeseed oil

2 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed

2 onions, peeled and chopped

100g spinach

150g frozen green beans

400g can cooked chickpeas, drained

400ml can reduced fat coconut milk

Method

On a chopping board, slice the pork into 1cm thick pieces. Put in a large bowl, mix in the seasoning and the curry powder. Cover and leave to stand while you make the sauce. Heat half the oil in a frying pan until hot and add the garlic and onion. Stir fry for two minutes, then reduce the heat to low, cover the pan and leave to cook gently for 10 minutes until softened. Stir in the spinach, frozen beans, chickpeas and some seasoning and stir fry for one minute to mix. Increase the heat until the contents are steaming, then re-cover and cook gently for 6-7 minutes until the spinach has wilted (or become tender). Set aside. While the sauce is cooking, heat the oil in another frying pan until hot and stir fry the pork for 7-8 minutes until browned all over and cooked through. Add the pork and pan juices to the vegetables and pour in the coconut milk. Stir well, bring to the boil, then simmer gently, stirring, for a further 2-3 minutes until all is cooked through. To serve, spoon the pork and sauce over freshly cooked golden rice. Serve with fresh mango chutney and fresh coriander if liked. For the mango chutney, combine 100g chopped prepared mango, 20g chopped red onion and 60g chopped cucumber. Mix two tsp white wine vinegar with one tsp honey and mix into the salad along with some seasoning. Sprinkle with chopped red chilli if liked.

Tip: For golden rice or grains, simply add one tsp ground turmeric to the rice cooking water and cook in the usual way.