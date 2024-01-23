Fife and Perthshire movie locations feature in Disney+ campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife and Perthshire movie locations feature in Disney+ campaign

It is hoped an advert showing some of Scotland's best filming locations will tempt jet-setting American movie buffs to visit.

By Claire Warrender
Star Wars logo and graphics superimposed over Glen Tilt in Perthshire
And Glen Tilt, near Blair Atholl, was part of the backdrop for a rebel-led heist in the Star Wars series Andor in 2022.

A Fife village and a Perthshire glen have starring roles on the Disney+ streaming channel.

And it’s hoped their appearance will inspire Marvel, Disney and Star Wars fans to visit the Scottish sets of their favourite movies.

Culross stood in for Norway during an unforgettable chapter in the 2011 Marvel blockbuster Captain America: The First Avenger.

Culross stands in for Norway in Captain America: The First Avenger
Culross stands in for Norway in Captain America: The First Avenger. Image: Steve Brown / DCT Media

Now they are being used to showcase Scotland to a global audience of jet-setters.

And they feature in a 30-second advert on the streaming channel in the US from now until March.

A series of online articles and images will also be published on National Geographic’s digital platform and social media channels.

Outlander effect prompts ‘screen tourism’

VisitScotland has joined forces with National Geographic CreativeWorks, part of the Walt Disney Company to produce the campaign.

Targeting US and UK visitors, it builds on the screen tourism phenomenon noted in Scotland recently by the so-called Outlander Effect.

Outlander was shot in several locations across Fife and Tayside, including Culross, Falkland, and Pitlochry.

The hit show also features Culross and attracts thousands of visitors each year to its Scottish filming locations.

VisitScotland research show up to 18% of visitors from the USA, France and Germany visit a film location while on holiday in Scotland.

And according to travel firm Expedia, more than half of travellers say TV shows and movies inspire their travel plans.

Other movies and TV shows filmed in Fife

Fife provides the backdrop to several shows and movies.

They include:

  • Outlander – Scenes filmed in Falkland and Dysart as well as Culross.
  • The Crown – Some episodes of the Netflix series were filmed in St Andrews.
  • Karen Pirie – Based on the bestselling Val McDermid books, the STV murder mystery was filmed in St Andrews, Kirkcaldy and St Monans.
  • Chariots of Fire – The opening scene of the Oscar-winning movie was filmed on St Andrews West Sands
  • Tommy’s Honour -The sports romance film has scenes in St Andrews, Leven and Falkland.
  • The Outlaw King – The 2018 historical action drama was partly filmed in Dunfermline.
  • The Little Vampire – the 2000 comedy horror was also filmed in Culross, as well as nearby Dunimarle Castle.

  • Filming for The Crown takes place in St Andrews
    Ed McVey films a scene of The Crown at St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Movie locations in Perthshire

Perthshire is also showcased on the big screen thanks to:

  • Rob Roy – Starring Liam Neeson, it includes several Perthshire locations including Megginch Castle near Errol, and Perth Sheriff Court.
  • Trainspotting – Courrour Station on Rannoch Moor features in a scene in the movie starring Perthshire’s own Ewan McGregor.
  • The Railway Man – The World War II film with Nicole Kidman and Colin Firth was filmed at Perth station.
  • The Descent – Horror movie set in America but filmed in Pitlochry, Dunkeld, Linn of Tummel and The Hermitage.
  • Outlander – The series includes scenes filmed at Dunkeld, Tibbermore Church and Drummond Castle Gardens, which doubled as the gardens of Versaille.

Conversation