Fife and Perthshire movie locations feature in Disney+ campaign

A Fife village and a Perthshire glen have starring roles on the Disney+ streaming channel.

And it’s hoped their appearance will inspire Marvel, Disney and Star Wars fans to visit the Scottish sets of their favourite movies.

Culross stood in for Norway during an unforgettable chapter in the 2011 Marvel blockbuster Captain America: The First Avenger.

And Glen Tilt, near Blair Atholl, was part of the backdrop for a rebel-led heist in the Star Wars series Andor in 2022.

Now they are being used to showcase Scotland to a global audience of jet-setters.

And they feature in a 30-second advert on the streaming channel in the US from now until March.

A series of online articles and images will also be published on National Geographic’s digital platform and social media channels.

Outlander effect prompts ‘screen tourism’

VisitScotland has joined forces with National Geographic CreativeWorks, part of the Walt Disney Company to produce the campaign.

Targeting US and UK visitors, it builds on the screen tourism phenomenon noted in Scotland recently by the so-called Outlander Effect.

The hit show also features Culross and attracts thousands of visitors each year to its Scottish filming locations.

VisitScotland research show up to 18% of visitors from the USA, France and Germany visit a film location while on holiday in Scotland.

And according to travel firm Expedia, more than half of travellers say TV shows and movies inspire their travel plans.

Other movies and TV shows filmed in Fife

Fife provides the backdrop to several shows and movies.

They include:

Outlander – Scenes filmed in Falkland and Dysart as well as Culross.

The Crown – Some episodes of the Netflix series were filmed in St Andrews.

Karen Pirie – Based on the bestselling Val McDermid books, the STV murder mystery was filmed in St Andrews, Kirkcaldy and St Monans.

Chariots of Fire – The opening scene of the Oscar-winning movie was filmed on St Andrews West Sands

Tommy’s Honour -The sports romance film has scenes in St Andrews, Leven and Falkland.

The Outlaw King – The 2018 historical action drama was partly filmed in Dunfermline.

The Little Vampire – the 2000 comedy horror was also filmed in Culross, as well as nearby Dunimarle Castle.



Movie locations in Perthshire

Perthshire is also showcased on the big screen thanks to: