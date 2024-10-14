Fife carer took and shared photo of vulnerable person receiving end-of-life care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife carer took and shared photo of vulnerable person receiving end-of-life care

Chloe-Joanne McKelvie has been warned following a SSSC investigation.

By Andrew Robson
Wilby House, Kirkcaldy
Wilby House, Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View

A Fife carer who shared a photograph of a vulnerable person receiving end-of-life care has been warned by the social services watchdog.

Chloe-Joanne McKelvie was employed as a care assistant at Wilby House in Kirkcaldy when she took the photo in March 2024.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) found evidence that McKelvie took a photo of the vulnerable individual’s – named in the report as AA – legs and bottom, or feet.

She also sent the photograph to a member of the public who was a former employee of Marchmont Residential Homes.

A 24-month warning has been placed on her registration as a result.

Fife carer ‘abused trust’ of ‘extremely vulnerable’ service user

A report from the SSSC said: “Taking a photograph of a vulnerable resident and sending this to a member of the public is a breach of their privacy and an abuse of the trust placed in you by the resident and their family.

“At the time the photograph was taken, AA was extremely vulnerable and reliant on you for support.

“While in this position of responsibility, you violated AA’s privacy and compromised her dignity.”

The Scottish Social Services offices at Compass House in Dundee.
The Scottish Social Services offices at Compass House in Dundee. Image: SSSC

The watchdog also highlighted that her actions breached her employer’s mobile phones at work policy.

The report added: “You have shown a disregard for the wellbeing of a resident in your
care and a lack of respect for their rights and privacy, as well as an inability to abide by the policies put in place to keep them safe.

“However, it should be noted that AA does not seem to have come to any real harm and the risk of harm was small.”

“You have expressed remorse for your actions and provided reassurances that the behaviour would not be repeated.

The watchdog noted that McKelvie “expressed regret” for her actions and cooperated with the investigation.

Beachwood Care declined to comment on the SSSC findings.

Conversation