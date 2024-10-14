Fife carer took and shared photo of vulnerable person receiving end-of-life care

A Fife carer who shared a photograph of a vulnerable person receiving end-of-life care has been warned by the social services watchdog.

Chloe-Joanne McKelvie was employed as a care assistant at Wilby House in Kirkcaldy when she took the photo in March 2024.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) found evidence that McKelvie took a photo of the vulnerable individual’s – named in the report as AA – legs and bottom, or feet.

She also sent the photograph to a member of the public who was a former employee of Marchmont Residential Homes.

A 24-month warning has been placed on her registration as a result.

Fife carer ‘abused trust’ of ‘extremely vulnerable’ service user

A report from the SSSC said: “Taking a photograph of a vulnerable resident and sending this to a member of the public is a breach of their privacy and an abuse of the trust placed in you by the resident and their family.

“At the time the photograph was taken, AA was extremely vulnerable and reliant on you for support.

“While in this position of responsibility, you violated AA’s privacy and compromised her dignity.”

The watchdog also highlighted that her actions breached her employer’s mobile phones at work policy.

The report added: “You have shown a disregard for the wellbeing of a resident in your

care and a lack of respect for their rights and privacy, as well as an inability to abide by the policies put in place to keep them safe.

“However, it should be noted that AA does not seem to have come to any real harm and the risk of harm was small.”

“You have expressed remorse for your actions and provided reassurances that the behaviour would not be repeated.

The watchdog noted that McKelvie “expressed regret” for her actions and cooperated with the investigation.

Beachwood Care declined to comment on the SSSC findings.