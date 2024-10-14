LEE WILKIE: Ross Graham injury is a massive blow for Dundee United – how they cope without him is crucial

Ross Graham is the last player Dundee United would pick to get injured right now.

He’s been in superb form for the Tangerines and really has become a leader in the team despite his young age.

Graham has shown real character but also confidence in his own ability, coming up with a couple of crucial goals.

He’s transformed over the past season from being a good young player into a big player for the first team.

And done it seemlessly.

This hamstring injury is a big frustration – for both player and team.

For Graham, it stops the momentum he’s built up this season coming right at the time he’s really playing well.

And for the team it’s a blow as well.

The successful start Jim Goodwin’s side have made to the Premiership this season has been underpinned by a solid defence.

Consistency in player selection and performance plays a big part in that.

So it’s not ideal to have to change a winning formula.

Replacement?

It’s likely Kevin Holt steps in and that’s where the blow is eased.

It’s not like there’s a green, untested defender set to take Graham’s place.

Holt has shown himself to be a really good player for the Tangerines since arriving from Partick Thistle.

And it is a chance for him to stake his claim for a regular spot once more.

Holt has shown that dependable versatility in recent weeks by stepping into midfield.

That is outside his comfort zone, however, and he’ll be glad to be back in a more normal position for him.

Do well and Graham will find it hard to get back in.

Certainly Jim Goodwin will be wanting to have a difficult decision to make in a month or so when Graham comes back.

That would mean his team have coped well without the young defender.

And Graham will know only too well what can happen – his transformation from that good young defender into first-team regular started because of injuries to others.

He’s not looked back since.

When openings arrive, it’s about taking the chance.

Over the next five or so games, Graham could find it tough to get his place back.

Crucial time

It is a crucial part in the season for Goodwin and his side.

Hibs, Aberdeen, Motherwell, Hibs again and then Ross County.

This is a period of the season that could dictate how the rest of it goes.

Keep adding points and results and a good start becomes more than just a start, it becomes a good season.

Then it becomes a possible top-six race.

Results go the other way and you end up back in the mix with the bottom six.

That starts this weekend at home to Hibs.

The Easter Road side have good players, players capable of hurting teams, but lack consistency.

United have shown they have consistency and will go into this knowing they can grab a big victory.

It’s a big month to come.