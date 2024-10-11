Ross Graham fitness blow for Dundee United as injury timeline revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross Graham fitness blow for Dundee United as injury timeline revealed

Graham, who has been in superb form, limped off against St Mirren.

By Alan Temple
Ross Graham has been in superb form for the Tangerine
Ross Graham has been in superb form for the Tangerines. Image: SNS

Dundee United defender Ross Graham is set to be sidelined for around a month after suffering a hamstring injury against St Mirren.

Graham, 23, limped off after 57 minutes of the Tangerines’ hard-fought 1-0 win in Paisley last weekend.

Jim Goodwin was initially hopeful that Graham’s set-back was relatively minor, with the Tannadice academy graduate replaced by Kevin Holt immediately after feeling the pain.

Speaking after the victory over the Buddies, Goodwin said: “We’re hoping Ross’ injury won’t be anything too long. He came off the park at a good time and didn’t have to play through it.”

Dundee United defender Ross Graham wheels away in delight
Ross Graham wheels away in delight after securing a point for Dundee United at Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

However, a scan this week has shown a little more damage than first feared, and Courier Sport understands a four-week layoff now expected.

Nightmare timing for in-form Graham

The timing is dire for Graham, with the Blairgowrie boy enjoying a sensational run of form, scoring three goals as well as cutting an imposing defensive presence during a sequence of four clean sheets in seven games.

Indeed, teammate Declan Gallagher last week tipped Graham for Scotland recognition if he continues his rise.

Dundee United defender Ross Graham celebrates his winning goal against Hearts
Ross Graham celebrates his winning goal against Hearts. Image: SNS

But the former Dunfermline and Cove Rangers loanee is now likely to sit out crucial Premiership showdowns against Hibernian (home and away), Aberdeen and Motherwell. The visit of Ross County on November 9 will be touch and go.

Kevin Holt is the natural replacement for Graham in Goodwin’s starting 11 and performed admirably in the final 30 minutes against St Mirren.

Graham adds to an injury list that already includes Ryan Strain and Kristijan Trapanovski, while Louis Moult missed out in Paisley.

