Ross Graham fitness blow for Dundee United as injury timeline revealed

Dundee United defender Ross Graham is set to be sidelined for around a month after suffering a hamstring injury against St Mirren.

Graham, 23, limped off after 57 minutes of the Tangerines’ hard-fought 1-0 win in Paisley last weekend.

Jim Goodwin was initially hopeful that Graham’s set-back was relatively minor, with the Tannadice academy graduate replaced by Kevin Holt immediately after feeling the pain.

Speaking after the victory over the Buddies, Goodwin said: “We’re hoping Ross’ injury won’t be anything too long. He came off the park at a good time and didn’t have to play through it.”

However, a scan this week has shown a little more damage than first feared, and Courier Sport understands a four-week layoff now expected.

Nightmare timing for in-form Graham

The timing is dire for Graham, with the Blairgowrie boy enjoying a sensational run of form, scoring three goals as well as cutting an imposing defensive presence during a sequence of four clean sheets in seven games.

Indeed, teammate Declan Gallagher last week tipped Graham for Scotland recognition if he continues his rise.

But the former Dunfermline and Cove Rangers loanee is now likely to sit out crucial Premiership showdowns against Hibernian (home and away), Aberdeen and Motherwell. The visit of Ross County on November 9 will be touch and go.

Kevin Holt is the natural replacement for Graham in Goodwin’s starting 11 and performed admirably in the final 30 minutes against St Mirren.

Graham adds to an injury list that already includes Ryan Strain and Kristijan Trapanovski, while Louis Moult missed out in Paisley.