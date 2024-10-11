Update as key Dunfermline trio step up recoveries ahead of Kelty Hearts cup clash

Dave Mackay has revealed Dunfermline are treading cautiously with three key players ahead of their Fife derby clash with Kelty Hearts.

Both skipper Kyle Benedictus and on-loan Celtic keeper Tobi Oluwayemi are back in training ahead of the SPFL Trust Trophy clash with their near neighbours.

However, the Pars are wary of pushing the duo too hard too quickly as they return from lay-offs.

Benedictus has been sidelined since a hamstring issue flared up in the first-half of the 1-1 draw with Ayr United on August 31.

Oluwayemi sustained a thigh problem a fortnight later that required scans and consultation with parent club Celtic.

“Kyle Benedictus is back training today,” said Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay on Friday.

“He’s done a couple of days training now. He’s done all his rehab work with the physio, he’s been given the green light to join in, so he is available again.

“Tobi’s trained a few days now.

“Again, we’ll still be a little bit cautious with what we’re doing with Tobi at the minute, just with the type of injury it was.

Mackay: ‘Too early’

“This game might come a bit too early for him.

“It’s an awkward injury as well because, a lot of the time, you feel no pain where it is. But, if they properly go, then they are serious injuries.

“We’ve got a more-than-capable goalkeeper playing at the minute in Deniz [Mehmet] anyway, so we’ll just assess that one over the next 24 hours.”

The third player currently requiring treatment is Lewis McCann after the striker missed last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Airdrie due to a calf issue.

“The only one who didn’t train was Lewis McCann,” added Mackay. “And, again, that’s maybe being a wee bit cautious with that one, just with the type of player he is and the way that he plays.

“You are always at risk of making it a lot worse if he was to pull up or come back a little too early.

“He might be the only one that is probably not available for the squad [against Kelty]. But that’s more one we’re having to be cautious with for the long-term.

“We know if he’s not available he will definitely be available for next week [against Morton].

“The risk is if you bring somebody back too early, they potentially miss two months.”

On-loan Birmingham City defender Tommy Fogarty is away with the Northern Ireland U/21s but Kieran Ngwenya is back after a groin procedure.