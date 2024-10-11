Update as key Dunfermline trio step up recoveries ahead of Kelty Hearts cup clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Update as key Dunfermline trio step up recoveries ahead of Kelty Hearts cup clash

Kyle Benedictus, Tobi Oluwayemi and Lewis McCann have been sidelined with injuries.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. assistant-manager Dave Mackay.
Dunfermline assistant-manager Dave Mackay. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Dave Mackay has revealed Dunfermline are treading cautiously with three key players ahead of their Fife derby clash with Kelty Hearts.

Both skipper Kyle Benedictus and on-loan Celtic keeper Tobi Oluwayemi are back in training ahead of the SPFL Trust Trophy clash with their near neighbours.

However, the Pars are wary of pushing the duo too hard too quickly as they return from lay-offs.

Benedictus has been sidelined since a hamstring issue flared up in the first-half of the 1-1 draw with Ayr United on August 31.

Kyle Benedictus in action for Dunfermline Athletic F.C. against Falkirk.
Kyle Benedictus in action for Dunfermline against Falkirk earlier in the season. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Oluwayemi sustained a thigh problem a fortnight later that required scans and consultation with parent club Celtic.

“Kyle Benedictus is back training today,” said Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay on Friday.

“He’s done a couple of days training now. He’s done all his rehab work with the physio, he’s been given the green light to join in, so he is available again.

“Tobi’s trained a few days now.

“Again, we’ll still be a little bit cautious with what we’re doing with Tobi at the minute, just with the type of injury it was.

Mackay: ‘Too early’

“This game might come a bit too early for him.

“It’s an awkward injury as well because, a lot of the time, you feel no pain where it is. But, if they properly go, then they are serious injuries.

“We’ve got a more-than-capable goalkeeper playing at the minute in Deniz [Mehmet] anyway, so we’ll just assess that one over the next 24 hours.”

The third player currently requiring treatment is Lewis McCann after the striker missed last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Airdrie due to a calf issue.

“The only one who didn’t train was Lewis McCann,” added Mackay. “And, again, that’s maybe being a wee bit cautious with that one, just with the type of player he is and the way that he plays.

Pars striker Lewis McCann.
Dunfermline’s Lewis McCann. Image: SNS

“You are always at risk of making it a lot worse if he was to pull up or come back a little too early.

“He might be the only one that is probably not available for the squad [against Kelty]. But that’s more one we’re having to be cautious with for the long-term.

“We know if he’s not available he will definitely be available for next week [against Morton].

“The risk is if you bring somebody back too early, they potentially miss two months.”

On-loan Birmingham City defender Tommy Fogarty is away with the Northern Ireland U/21s but Kieran Ngwenya is back after a groin procedure.

Conversation