Home Sport Football

Latest on Tobi Oluwayemi injury and when Dunfermline keeper could make his comeback

The on-loan Celtic youngster has been out for a month with a thigh injury.

By Iain Collin
Tobi Oluwayemi reaches his hands out to the camera.
Dunfermline keeper Tobi Oluwayemi is recovering from a thigh injury Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Tobi Oluwayemi is on the comeback trail at Dunfermline – but looks set to miss out on this weekend’s cup clash with Kelty Hearts.

The on-loan Celtic keeper has been recovering from a thigh strain picked up in the Fife derby victory over rivals Raith Rovers last month.

He has since missed the defeats to Partick Thistle and Queen’s Park, and Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Airdrie.

Tobi Oluwayemi warms up before a Raith Rovers game.
Tobi Oluwayemi has been sidelined since injuring his thigh against Raith Rovers. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Prior to that, the Pars were unbeaten in the former Spurs youngster’s three games for the club.

Oluwayemi has undergone scans on the injury in conjunction with parent club Celtic, who have been heavily involved in his rehabilitation process.

Fears of a more serious issue appear to have subsided and the England U/20 cap has trained with the Dunfermline first-team over the last two days.

But, with massively important league clashes with Morton and Falkirk to follow, it is unlikely the young goalie will be risked in the SPFL Trust Trophy encounter with League One leaders Kelty on Saturday.

It is hoped he could be back available, however, for the visit of Morton on October 19.

McPake: ‘He’s feeling great’

Dunfermline boss James McPake said: “Tobi is back training, which is great news for us.

“And he’s trained fully in the last two days, without over-exerting himself when it comes to bashing balls about.

“He’s feeling great, which is really encouraging.

“But we’re being very careful with him and we won’t push him too hard too soon.”

Oluwayemi joined the Pars on a season-long loan in August after a protracted hunt for competition to rival the experienced Deniz Mehmet.

