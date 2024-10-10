Firefighters tackle house fire for more than 5 hours overnight in St Andrews

Firefighters have been tackling a house fire for more than five hours overnight in St Andrews.

Crews were called to the town’s Braid Crescent at around 2.09am on Thursday morning.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the fire was “significant”.

A spokesperson said: “We are still in attendance at a house fire on Braid Crescent in St Andrews.

“We received the call at 2.09am.

“We have three appliances there and the fire is still ongoing.

“Crews used two breathing apparatus, a thermal imaging camera and one hose reel jet.

“It was significant but we have no casualty details.

“Police were informed.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.