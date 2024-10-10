Newport-on-Tay bar owner to ‘enjoy life’ as he confirms retirement after 14 years

A Newport-on-Tay bar and restaurant is for sale after its owner announced his retirement plans.

Manuel Americo Rodrigues and his wife Maria have run Brig O Tay and the Taste of Portugal since 2010.

When asked why he has decided to retire, Manuel said: “It feels like it is our time now.

“I’m getting old, I’m 79. I want to enjoy the rest of my life with my wife.

“We’ve made a lot of friends and now we want to have the time to do things ourselves.

“It’s a good business, I hope someone does decide to take it over.”

Newport-on-Tay bar and restaurant for sale

Sitting on Boat Road, Brig O’ Tay offers direct views over the Tay towards the rail bridge and V&A Museum.

The current license also permits drinks to be served from 10am.

Brig O’ Tay’s ground floor is occupied by the bar and lounge area, with loyal regulars usually spotted enjoying a drink.

There are two large wall-mounted TV screens, which regularly show live sporting events.

There is also a pool table and darts/games room as well as female and male WC facilities.

The restaurant is on the upper floor and can be accessed by its own entrance and staircase or via the bar.

Its elevated position offers scenic views overlooking the River Tay.

The restaurant has covers for 80 customers and is traditionally furnished with wooden tables and chairs.

There is also a fully fitted commercial kitchen, equipped with separate washing up area, refrigerated and freezer storage units and plenty of food preparation space.

Customer WC facilities including baby change facilities are on the upper floor and storage areas are throughout.

The function suite currently caters for wakes and parties but can also be used as a lounge, cocktail bar or for additional covers for the restaurant.

Outside there are tables and chairs to the front with waterside views.

The beer garden, designed on an elevated position over two levels, is found at the back of the property.

The property is being marketed by SPC Scotland for offers over £295,000.

