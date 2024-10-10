Newport-on-Tay bar owner to ‘enjoy life’ as he confirms retirement after 14 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Newport-on-Tay bar owner to ‘enjoy life’ as he confirms retirement after 14 years

The bar and restaurant has come to the market.

By Ben MacDonald
Brig O' Tay, Newport-on-Tay.
The Brig O' Tay is up for sale. Image: SPC Scotland

A Newport-on-Tay bar and restaurant is for sale after its owner announced his retirement plans.

Manuel Americo Rodrigues and his wife Maria have run Brig O Tay and the Taste of Portugal since 2010.

When asked why he has decided to retire, Manuel said: “It feels like it is our time now.

“I’m getting old, I’m 79. I want to enjoy the rest of my life with my wife.

“We’ve made a lot of friends and now we want to have the time to do things ourselves.

“It’s a good business, I hope someone does decide to take it over.”

Newport-on-Tay bar and restaurant for sale

Sitting on Boat Road, Brig O’ Tay offers direct views over the Tay towards the rail bridge and V&A Museum.

The current license also permits drinks to be served from 10am.

The exterior of the bar. Image: SPC Scotland
Inside the bar. Image: SPC Scotland
Plenty of seating inside. Image: SPC Scotland
Pool table. Image: SPC Scotland
The business has a loyal following. Image: SPC Scotland

Brig O’ Tay’s ground floor is occupied by the bar and lounge area, with loyal regulars usually spotted enjoying a drink.

There are two large wall-mounted TV screens, which regularly show live sporting events.

There is also a pool table and darts/games room as well as female and male WC facilities.

Lounge area. Image: SPC Scotland

The restaurant is on the upper floor and can be accessed by its own entrance and staircase or via the bar.

Its elevated position offers scenic views overlooking the River Tay.

The restaurant has covers for 80 customers and is traditionally furnished with wooden tables and chairs.

There is also a fully fitted commercial kitchen, equipped with separate washing up area, refrigerated and freezer storage units and plenty of food preparation space.

Customer WC facilities including baby change facilities are on the upper floor and storage areas are throughout.

The function suite currently caters for wakes and parties but can also be used as a lounge, cocktail bar or for additional covers for the restaurant.

The restaurant bar area. Image: SPC Scotland
Bar. Image: SPC Scotland
Restaurant. Image: SPC Scotland
Restaurant. Image: SPC Scotland
Restaurant. Image: SPC Scotland
Restaurant. Image: SPC Scotland
Outside area. Image: SPC Scotland
Outside bar. Image: SPC Scotland
Beer garden. Image: SPC Scotland

Outside there are tables and chairs to the front with waterside views.

The beer garden, designed on an elevated position over two levels, is found at the back of the property.

The property is being marketed by SPC Scotland for offers over £295,000.

Elsewhere in Fife, a Dunfermline pub offering “huge potential” to its prospective owners is on sale for less than £250,000.

