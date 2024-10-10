Jon McCracken: Dundee boss backs keeper to return from Scotland duty 100% focused

Tony Docherty believes Dundee keeper Jon McCracken will bounce back from his tough afternoon against Kilmarnock while on Scotland duty.

McCracken has come in for criticism from Dark Blues fans over his role in Killie’s comeback-sparking first goal at Dens Park.

Matty Kennedy’s effort squirmed out of McCracken’s grasp and trickled over the line to give his side hope, with the Rugby Parkers adding two more late strikes to emerge as shock victors.

It was a tough ending for everyone associated with the Dee to swallow.

But manager, Docherty, has no concerns about his goalkeeper’s ability to put the past behind him while away on international duty.

Asked how McCracken would react, he said: “The way he always does. He’s away with the Scotland squad and his focus will be on that.

“You need to recover in this industry, it’s about how you react to mistakes.

“I expect Jon, being such a strong character, to do that.

“He’s a good goalkeeper.

“There are ups and downs in this game, it’s about how you react.”

Ziyad Larkeche

Ziyad Larkeche was another Dundee standout against Killie, for better AND worse.

His attacking performance in the first half, which included bagging the opening goal, showed why he was brought to the club.

However, when Killie gained a foothold, the Frenchman exhibited defensive frailties.

They, says Docherty, are what he and his coaching staff will now be working to eradicate with Larkeche.

“He showed real signs of what Ziyad is [against Kilmarnock],” said the Dundee boss.

“When we looked at him in the summer we saw he had real attacking intent.

“Time and time again he got past their wing-back and into good areas. His goal was brilliant.

“I think we saw a side of Ziyad we were expecting to see and we were very pleased with it.

“But Ziyad will be the first to admit there are elements in his game we need to refine and make better.

“He gets into good areas of the pitch because he has a good engine. He has the ability to score goals and I’m pleased with that return.

“But we do need to make him even better on his defensive things.”